Ohashi Becomes Japan’s First-Ever Female Professional Swimmer

The nation of Japan has made two major strides on the women-making-an-impact-in-swimming front with both Yui Ohashi and Sakiko Shimizu making some waves.

First, for double Olympic champion Ohashi, the 26-year-0ld has officially become the first-ever female professional Japanese swimmer.

Following in the footsteps of other professional swimmers to the tune of Kosuke Kitajima, Kosuke Hagino, Ippei Watanabe and Daiya Seto, Ohashi is now the 5th professional athlete from Japan.

This means Ohashi will now be primarily responsible for expenses related to training camps and trips. However, the restrictions on Ohashi’s commercial activities will be relaxed, which opens the door for more earning opportunities heading into Paris 2024.

Ohashi was a two-time Olympic champion in Tokyo, reaping gold in the 200m IM and 400m IM.

For retired 29-year-old Shimizu, the 400m IM finalist from Rio has taken over as head coach of Nippon Sports Science University swim team.

Shimizu take the helm of the storied program which, at one time, was the home of Kosuke Kitajima, Yasuhiro Koseki and Chihiro Igarashi.

Following the 2021 Japan Swim, the meet which represented the nation’s sole Olympic-qualifying opportunity, Shimizu announced her retirement.