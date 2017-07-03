Keanna MacInnes Upends Hannah Miley in 200 Fly to Close Scottish Open

2017 Scottish National Open Swimming Championships

Thursday, June 29th – Sunday, July 2nd

Aquatics Centre, Aberdeen Sports Village

Meet Central

Live Stream

Results

Leveraging a strong front-half, 16-year-old Keanna MacInnes held off Olympic finalist Hannah Miley to win the women’s 200 meter butterfly on the final evening of the Scottish National Open Swimming Championships. MacInnes got to the wall in 2:11.46, just ahead of Miley’s 2:11.57, marking MacInnes’ first senior national title in the event, continuing to ride a wave of momentum that began at the Arena Pro Swim Series in Indianapolis earlier this year, where she broke 2:12 for the first time. While we should note that Miley was using this weekend as a training meet ahead of World Championships, the win is symbolic of the rise of an up-and-coming generation of swimmers throughout Great Britain.

Following the race, MacInnes told the Scottish press “I’m really pleased with that, especially as I’ve not rested for this meet. We’ve gone up to eight sessions since the start of the season and we’re just working harder, there’s more distance now in my sets… I’ve got Worlds (Junior Championships) at the end of the season, that was my goal and I’m just going to continue to work hard and swim the best that I can out in Indianapolis.”, per ScottishSwimming.com.

Also of note on the final evening: the 1-2 finish of Mark Szaranek (4:23.70) and Tom Peribonio (4:25.24) in the men’s 400 IM. Both swimmers have competed at an NCAA All-American level state-side, with Szaranek–one of six Scots competing in Budapest at Worlds–representing the Florida Gators and Peribonio representing South Carolina.

25-year-old Craig McNally touched in the 50 backstroke (26.02) to complete a sweep of the backstroke events for the weekend. Stephen Milne–also representing British Swimming in Budapest–pulled away from Craig McLean over the final 100 meters to win the 200 freestyle, 1:49.17 to 1:50.18.

In the overall team standings, Edinburgh University came away with a decisive victory with 1429.50 points. City of Glasgow Swim Team was the next closest, with 905 points.

Additional Winners: