Katie Ledecky Breaks Down What Training in Florida is Like

2021 US OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Emma Edmund.

WOMEN’S 400 FREE FINAL

Katie Ledecky did it again. After pulling out a body length ahead by the end of the first 100, Ledecky won the event in 4:00.51, breaking her own U.S. Open meet record from 2019. She finished with a sub-1:00 time, mimicking her speed from prelims when she swam the last 100 in 58.70.

Yesterday, Ledecky won the 800 free in 8:12.81, also setting a new meet record in that event.

Ledecky finished ten seconds ahead of second-place Erin Gemmell, who finished in 4:10.12. Gemmell is just 16 years old. Sierra Schmidt and Katrina Bellio took third and fourth, respectively, with Schmidt finishing in 4:12.53 and Bellio just .20 behind her at 4:12.73.

Schmidt also made the podium in the 800, finishing third in that event.