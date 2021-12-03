Katie Ledecky Breaks Down What Training in Florida is Like

2021 US OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, December 1 – Saturday, December 4, 2021
- Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC
- LCM (50m)
Reported by Emma Edmund.
WOMEN’S 400 FREE FINAL
- World: 3:56.46, Katie Ledecky (2016)
- American: 3:56.46, Katie Ledecky (2016)
US Open Meet: 4:00.81, Katie Ledecky (2019)
Katie Ledecky did it again. After pulling out a body length ahead by the end of the first 100, Ledecky won the event in 4:00.51, breaking her own U.S. Open meet record from 2019. She finished with a sub-1:00 time, mimicking her speed from prelims when she swam the last 100 in 58.70.
Yesterday, Ledecky won the 800 free in 8:12.81, also setting a new meet record in that event.
Ledecky finished ten seconds ahead of second-place Erin Gemmell, who finished in 4:10.12. Gemmell is just 16 years old. Sierra Schmidt and Katrina Bellio took third and fourth, respectively, with Schmidt finishing in 4:12.53 and Bellio just .20 behind her at 4:12.73.
Schmidt also made the podium in the 800, finishing third in that event.
|LEDECKY’S SPLITS
|28.15
|30.40
|30.43
|30.94
|31.22
|30.27
|29.91
|29.19