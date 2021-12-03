Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Katie Ledecky Breaks Down What Training in Florida is Like

2021 US OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Emma Edmund.

WOMEN’S 400 FREE FINAL

Katie Ledecky did it again. After pulling out a body length ahead by the end of the first 100, Ledecky won the event in 4:00.51, breaking her own U.S. Open meet record from 2019. She finished with a sub-1:00 time, mimicking her speed from prelims when she swam the last 100 in 58.70.

Yesterday, Ledecky won the 800 free in 8:12.81, also setting a new meet record in that event.

Ledecky finished ten seconds ahead of second-place Erin Gemmell, who finished in 4:10.12. Gemmell is just 16 years old. Sierra Schmidt and Katrina Bellio took third and fourth, respectively, with Schmidt finishing in 4:12.53 and Bellio just .20 behind her at 4:12.73.

Schmidt also made the podium in the 800, finishing third in that event.

LEDECKY’S SPLITS
28.15
30.40
30.43
30.94
31.22
30.27
29.91
29.19

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!