Katharine Berkoff FULL 100 Back 48.55 Post Race Interview

2024 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 20-23, 2024
- Gabrielsen Natatorium, Athens, Georgia
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheets
- SwimSwam Preview Index
- Live Results
- Live Stream
- SwimSwam Pick ’em Contest
- Day 1 Finals Live Recap
- Day 2 Finals Live Recap
- Day 3 Finals Live Recap
NC State 5th year Katharine Berkoff won the NCAA title in the 100 back, going a best time of 48.55 in the process. This is the 3rd time in her career that Berkoff has won this event, coupled with 2021 and 2022 while she placed 2nd in 2023.