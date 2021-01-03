Kansas Swim & Dive Introduces All-Decade Team

Courtesy: Kansas Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Over the past several weeks, the Kansas women’s swimming and diving team has unveiled 14 members of the All-Decade team. All members were selected by the Jayhawk coaching staff and represents numerous All-Americans, Conference Champions and more.

In addition to the 14 All-Decade team members, 14 more Jayhawks were named Honorable Mention, due to their significant contributions of the program. Members of the All-Decade team competed at Kansas between 2010-2020, while current members of the team were not eligible.

Here is a full list of the Kansas swimming and diving All-Decade Team:

All-Decade Team

Chelsie Miller

Yuldoz Kuchkarova

Iulia Kuzhil

Jenny Nusbaum

Elizabeth Amato-Hanner

Haley Downey

Carly Straight

Stephanie Payne

Morgan Sharp

Alison Lusk

Bryce Hind

Joy Bunting

Vicky Xu

Christy Cash

Honorable Mention