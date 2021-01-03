Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Kansas Swim & Dive Introduces All-Decade Team

January 03rd, 2021 College

Courtesy: Kansas Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Over the past several weeks, the Kansas women’s swimming and diving team has unveiled 14 members of the All-Decade team. All members were selected by the Jayhawk coaching staff and represents numerous All-Americans, Conference Champions and more.

In addition to the 14 All-Decade team members, 14 more Jayhawks were named Honorable Mention, due to their significant contributions of the program. Members of the All-Decade team competed at Kansas between 2010-2020, while current members of the team were not eligible.

Here is a full list of the Kansas swimming and diving All-Decade Team:

All-Decade Team

  • Chelsie Miller
  • Yuldoz Kuchkarova
  • Iulia Kuzhil
  • Jenny Nusbaum
  • Elizabeth Amato-Hanner
  • Haley Downey
  • Carly Straight
  • Stephanie Payne
  • Morgan Sharp
  • Alison Lusk
  • Bryce Hind
  • Joy Bunting
  • Vicky Xu
  • Christy Cash

Honorable Mention

  • Libby Walker
  • Lydia Pocisk
  • Pia Pavlic
  • Madison Straight
  • Haley Bishop
  • Alison Moffit
  • Sammie Schurig
  • Haley Molden
  • Taylor Sieperda
  • Sveta Golovchun
  • Rebecca Swank
  • Brooke Brull
  • Nadia Khechfe
  • Peri Charapich

