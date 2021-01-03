Kansas Swim & Dive Introduces All-Decade Team

Courtesy: Kansas Athletics
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Over the past several weeks, the Kansas women’s swimming and diving team has unveiled 14 members of the All-Decade team. All members were selected by the Jayhawk coaching staff and represents numerous All-Americans, Conference Champions and more.
In addition to the 14 All-Decade team members, 14 more Jayhawks were named Honorable Mention, due to their significant contributions of the program. Members of the All-Decade team competed at Kansas between 2010-2020, while current members of the team were not eligible.
Here is a full list of the Kansas swimming and diving All-Decade Team:
All-Decade Team
- Chelsie Miller
- Yuldoz Kuchkarova
- Iulia Kuzhil
- Jenny Nusbaum
- Elizabeth Amato-Hanner
- Haley Downey
- Carly Straight
- Stephanie Payne
- Morgan Sharp
- Alison Lusk
- Bryce Hind
- Joy Bunting
- Vicky Xu
- Christy Cash
Honorable Mention
- Libby Walker
- Lydia Pocisk
- Pia Pavlic
- Madison Straight
- Haley Bishop
- Alison Moffit
- Sammie Schurig
- Haley Molden
- Taylor Sieperda
- Sveta Golovchun
- Rebecca Swank
- Brooke Brull
- Nadia Khechfe
- Peri Charapich