Kamminga Slices .02 Off His Own Dutch 50 Breast NR In Heats

ROTTERDAM QUALIFICATION MEET (NED)

Kicking off the 2020 Rotterdam Qualification Meet (RQM) in style was Dutch breaststroking ace Arno Kamminga.

The 25-year-old European Short Course champion wasted no time establishing his presence at this Olympic qualification meet, producing a new Dutch national record in the men’s 50m breaststroke. In this morning’s heats, Kamminga stopped the clock in a big-time mark of 26.88 to produce the only sub-27 time of the field en route to taking the top seed.

The time this morning sliced .02 off of Kamminga’s previous PB and Dutch NR of 26.90 he produced at the 2019 Swim Cup Amsterdam, with tonight’s final yet to go. He remains the world’s 20th best performer all-time in this non-Olympic event with this Rotterdam swim.

Kamminga opted out of competing at the just-concluded season 2 of the International Swimming League (ISL), deciding instead to stay home and focus on his Tokyo 2020 preparation. He’ll be taking on the 100m/200m breast in the following days here in Rotterdam.