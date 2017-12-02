Kalisz: “This is Probably the Best Fall I’ve had Training-wise”(Video)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

MEN’S 400 IM

It was all Chase Kalisz in the 400 IM. Interestingly, Kalisz usually represents North Baltimore Aquatic Club at club meets, but he’s now representing Athens Bulldog Swim Club out of the University of Georgia. Kalisz’s lead was never in question. He was already body lengths ahead of the field by the halfway mark and only extended his lead from there, dominating in 3:49.45.

Kalisz gave his thoughts on the swim in his post-race interview: “Actually that time was really bad. I thought I was done with short course swimming last March.”

Louisville’s Etay Gurevich was almost on the outside looking in after taking 9th in prelims, but was scratched in when Reece Whitley opted out of the race. Gurevich certainly took advantage of the opportunity, taking silver out of lane 8. His 3:45.56 was about half a second shy of the 2017 NCAA invite time. Behind him, Machine Aquatics’ Casey Storch continued to make big drops. In prelims, he took almost 2 seconds off his best. He dropped another second tonight for bronze in 3:46.31.

Also of note, LIAC’s Jason Louser had an impressive swim. He turned in a 3:47.70 for 4th place, making him the 9th fastest swimmer ever in the 15-16 age group.