Julia Poole Back Into 400 IM For NCAAs After 200 Free Foray At ACCs

2020 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

NC State junior and returning NCAA scorer Julia Poole has returned to the 400 IM with her NCAA entries after swimming the 200 free instead at ACCs.

Poole was an NCAA B finalist last year in the 200 IM (1:56.45; 14th), and finished 20th in the 400 IM and 41st in the 200 back. At the ACC Championships last month, she switched up her lineup pretty dramatically, swimming the 200 free and 200 breast instead of the 400 IM and 200 back, respectively. Poole was 1:45.51 in the 200 free for 9th at ACCs, but that was a lower placement than her 2019 conference finish of 4th in the 400 IM. (Poole was also 4th in 2:08.59 in the 200 breast, which she also swam at ACCs in 2019).

Poole only ranked 41st nationally in the 200 free, so that event definitely seemed like a longer shot to score. She’s actually 49th in the 400 IM, but that’s with a 4:11.58 from her mid-season invite. She was 4:07.65 at ACCs last year. Either way, the 200 IM is still the clear-cut best event for Poole. She sits at 12th on the NCAA pre-selection psych sheets and should be easily in line for an invite there.

