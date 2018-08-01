Joshua Matheny Hits 1:01.0 100 Breast, Moves To #3 All-Time For 15-16

2018 SPEEDO JUNIOR NATIONALS

15-year-old Joshua Matheny had a statement swim during the first session of the 2018 Speedo Junior Nationals in Irvine, dropping close to two seconds in his 100 breast for a time of 1:01.98. That swim put him 5th all-time in the boys’ 15-16 age group, and tonight he dropped the time even further to move to #3.

Out slightly faster than the morning, the Pittsburgh Elite product really made his improvement on the back half, splitting 32.19 on the 2nd 50 in the final to touch in 1:01.06. He leapfrogs the likes of Chandler Bray and Carsten Vissering, and now sits 3rd behind only Michael Andrew (1:00.68) and Reece Whitley (1:00.95).

Matheny Split Comparison, Prelims To Finals

Prelims Final
First 50 29.13 28.87
Second 50 32.85 32.19
Final Time 1:01.98 1:01.06

Matheny’s only other entry at the meet is the 200 breast, where he comes in with a lifetime best of 2:17.73 from last summer. That swim was done at the 2017 Futures Championships, the same meet where he went his previous 100 PB of 1:03.80, so we could potentially see a big drop there as well. He’s actually seeded higher there (8th) than he was coming into the 100 (9th).

Fastest US Boys 15-16
1 Michael Andrew 1:00.68
2 Reece Whitley 1:00.95
3 Joshua Matheny 1:01.06
4 Chandler Bray 1:01.79
5 Carsten Vissering 1:01.94
6 Daniel Roy 1:02.11
7 Tim Connery 1:02.12
8 Christian Higgins 1:02.29
9 Jake Foster 1:02.38
10 Kevin Cordes 1:02.45

Note: USA Swimming officially lists Noah Emerson as the 3rd fastest swimmer all-time in the 15-16 age group at 1:00.99. However, we have confirmed that this time is illegitimate.

