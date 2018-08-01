Joshua Matheny Hits 1:01.0 100 Breast, Moves To #3 All-Time For 15-16

2018 SPEEDO JUNIOR NATIONALS
- Tuesday, July 31 – Saturday, August 4, 2018
- William Woollett Aquatics Center, Irvine, CA
- Prelims 9 AM / Finals 6 PM (U.S. Pacific Time)
15-year-old Joshua Matheny had a statement swim during the first session of the 2018 Speedo Junior Nationals in Irvine, dropping close to two seconds in his 100 breast for a time of 1:01.98. That swim put him 5th all-time in the boys’ 15-16 age group, and tonight he dropped the time even further to move to #3.
Out slightly faster than the morning, the Pittsburgh Elite product really made his improvement on the back half, splitting 32.19 on the 2nd 50 in the final to touch in 1:01.06. He leapfrogs the likes of Chandler Bray and Carsten Vissering, and now sits 3rd behind only Michael Andrew (1:00.68) and Reece Whitley (1:00.95).
Matheny Split Comparison, Prelims To Finals
|Prelims
|Final
|First 50
|29.13
|28.87
|Second 50
|32.85
|32.19
|Final Time
|1:01.98
|1:01.06
Matheny’s only other entry at the meet is the 200 breast, where he comes in with a lifetime best of 2:17.73 from last summer. That swim was done at the 2017 Futures Championships, the same meet where he went his previous 100 PB of 1:03.80, so we could potentially see a big drop there as well. He’s actually seeded higher there (8th) than he was coming into the 100 (9th).
|
Fastest US Boys 15-16
|1
|Michael Andrew
|1:00.68
|2
|Reece Whitley
|1:00.95
|3
|Joshua Matheny
|1:01.06
|4
|Chandler Bray
|1:01.79
|5
|Carsten Vissering
|1:01.94
|6
|Daniel Roy
|1:02.11
|7
|Tim Connery
|1:02.12
|8
|Christian Higgins
|1:02.29
|9
|Jake Foster
|1:02.38
|10
|Kevin Cordes
|1:02.45
Note: USA Swimming officially lists Noah Emerson as the 3rd fastest swimmer all-time in the 15-16 age group at 1:00.99. However, we have confirmed that this time is illegitimate.
