Josha Salchow Becomes 4th-Fastest German 100 Freestyler All-Time

2023 JAPAN OPEN

All eyes were on Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers in the men’s 100m freestyle at the 2023 Japan Open which kicked off today from Tokyo.

The Aussie punched a time of 48.15 in the heats followed by 48.28 for gold in the medal-contesting race.

However, right behind Chalmers was 24-year-old Josha Salchow who posted a big-time personal best of 48.30 for silver.

Salchow started his morning with a speedy prelim outing of 48.70, a time which already fell just .07 shy of his best-ever time of 48.63 from this year’s Australian National Championships.

In the final, he hacked off another .33 to earn runner-up status and establish himself as the 4th-fastest German 100m freestyler in history.

Top 5 German Men’s LCM 100 Freestylers All-Time

  1. Rafael Miroslaw – 47.92, 2022
  2. Marco Di Carli – 48.24, 2011
  3. Steffan Deibler – 48.27, 2016
  4. Josha Salchow – 48.30, 2023
  5. Paul Biedermann – 48.31, 2014

Salchow now checks in as the 8th best performer in the world on the season.

2023-2024 LCM Men 100 Free

ZhanleCHN
PAN
09/24
46.97
2Thomas
CECCON 		ITA47.9710/07
3Chris
GIULIANO		USA47.9811/18
4 Haoyu
WANG		CHN48.0209/24
5Sunwoo
HWANG 		KOR48.0409/24
6Guilherme
SANTOS 		BRA48.0610/23
7Kyle
CHALMERS		AUS48.1511/30
8Jonathan
KULOW 		USA48.3810/23
8Brooks
Curry 		USA48.3810/23
10Josha
Salchow		GER48.3911/30
View Top 31»

Salchow competed on German relays at this year’s World Championships and put up some solid splits for the squads. He registered a leg of 47.92 in the prelims for the men’s 4x100m free relay, 1:47.35 as a member of Germany’s 7th place men’s 4x200m free relay and 47.89 on the nation’s 8th place men’s medley relay.

0
