Josh Huger Named Assistant Coach For Tennessee Vols

On Friday, head coach Matt Kredich announced that Josh Huger will be joining the Tennessee Vols as a new assistant coach.

“I am extremely excited to be joining the Tennessee family,” Huger said in the Tennessee press release. “I would like to thank Coach Kredich and the search committee for the opportunity to work alongside such an amazing staff and group of student-athletes. I can’t wait to hit the ground running and to see what the future holds for this program. Go Vols!”

Prior to joining the Vols, Huger was the assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Virginia Tech for 4 seasons. There, he aided in the Hokies’ eight ACC individual titles, three top-25 NCAA team finishes, 16 All-America honors, 756 lifetime best performances, 44 school records and four ACC records. He assisted under both Ned Skinner and Sergio Lopez-Miro during his time.

Huger also spent time as a sprint coach with William & Mary College, where he helped the men win their first ever CAA team title in 2015. Likewise, Huger assisted at Indiana University of Pennslyvania, coaching a D2 national champion and first PSAC women’s relay gold after 13 years.

More of Huger’s coaching stops include being a coach and counselor for the Texas Longhorns Swim Camp and Naval Academy Swim Camp. Huger also spent two years with the Virginia Swim Club and Rappahannock Area YMCA.