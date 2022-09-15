Jose Finkel Trophy Day 2: Costa Downs South American Record in SCM 1500 – 14:39.42

2022 Jose Finkel Trophy

September 13-17, 2022

Santos Dumont Aquatic Complex, Recife, BRA

SCM (25m)

The 2nd day of the 2022 Jose Finkel Trophy in Recife, BRA saw more records, including meet, Brazilian, and South American marks. The first record that fell came in the women’s 200 back, where Alexia Assuncao clocked a 2:07.30 to beat out Canadian Bailey Andison (2:08.15). For Assuncao, her swim marked a new Brazilian Record, clearing the previous mark of 2:08.34 by over a second. That previous record was held by Joanna Maranhao and was from the 2012 Jose Finkel Trophy, making it the fourth-oldest women’s SCM Brazilian Record on the books.

Notably, Andison won the women’s 200 IM at the beginning of tonight’s finals session, swimming a 2:09.13. She won the race handily, touching well ahead of runner-up Gabrielle Roncatto, who swam a 2:11.53. Similarly, Roncatto would go on to win the women’s 800 free shortly after racing the 200 IM final, beating out 400 free champion Maria Heitmann. Roncatto swam an 8:26.37, beating Heitmann by nearly three seconds. Despite only having the men’s 200 IM between her 200 IM and the 800 free, Roncatto was able to swim a steady race, splitting 4:12.88 on the first 400m, then coming home in 4:13.49.

The men’s 1500 free final saw the meet record, Brazilian Record, and South American Record go down. Guilherme Costa swam a 14:39.42, marking a new personal best for the 23-year-old. It was his first time under 14:40 in the event, also bringing the Brazilian and South American Records under 14:40 for the first time ever as well. The previous Brazilian and South American Records, as well as the meet record were all held by Lucas Kanieski at 14:40.31, which he swam at the 2016 Jose Finkel Trophy. Costa negative split the race tonight, swimming a 7:20.32 on the first 750m, then came home in 7:19.10 to get the job done. Notably, 18-year-old Stephan Steverink took 2nd in 14:51.21.

Though it wasn’t a record performance, there were a few incredible splits on the men’s 4×200 free relay tonight. Swimming on the 2nd leg of Minas Tenis Clube’s relay, Fernando Scheffer threw down a scorching 1:41.57. Though the relay would go on to take 2nd (6:59.51), Scheffer’s split was exceptional. In fact, his split was faster than it took to win gold at the 2021 SC World Championships in the 200 free (1:41.60). Swimming on Pinheiros’ anchor leg, Breno Correia was nearly as quick, blasting a 1:41.99 to put his team in the lead and ultimately win the gold medal (6:58.51). Notably, the Brazilian and South American Record in the SCM 200 free stands at 1:41.85, so we’ll be keeping and eye on Scheffer and Correia when the individual race rolls around. Moreover, it will take a 1:42.29 to qualify for the World Champs team in the event, so both swimmers definitely look like they’re in contention for that.

The men’s 200 IM tonight saw a great race between Leonardo Santos and Caio Pumputis, with Santos ultimately winning the event in 1:52.88 and Pumputis touching 2nd in 1:53.38. Santos built up a big lead on the front half of the race, turning at the 100m mark in 52.20 to Pumputis’ 54.06. Pumputis was exceptional on breaststroke, swimming a 31.84, while Santos was 33.16.

Gabriel Fantoni won the men’s 200 backstroke in 1:52.75, touching over two seconds ahead of runner-up Leonardo De God (1:54.84).