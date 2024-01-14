Jordan Crooks on Olympic Year: “Focusing on what’s happening right in front of me”

2024 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE
- January 10-13, 2024
- Knoxville, Tennessee
- LCM (50 meters)
- Start Times
- All Prelims: 9am (EST)
- Thurs-Sat Finals: 6pm (EST)
With a SCM world title and an NCAA title under his belt from 2022-23, Jordan Crooks is heading into the Olympic year as one to watch in the 50 and 100 free. In terms of where his head is at, Crooks is staying focused in the present, taking his swimming one step at a time while knowing that he has a shot to make an Olympic final in Paris.
Stay focused on your plan