Johns Hopkins Receives Verbal From California HS State Finalist Ayden Min

Ayden Min, a California High School State finalist and Futures qualifier, has announced her verbal commitment to Johns Hopkins University. She is expected to arrive in Baltimore ahead of the 2023-2024 season.

I am so thrilled and honored to announce my verbal commitment to the admissions process at Johns Hopkins University! I’m beyond thankful for my family, coaches, teammates, and friends for supporting me along the way; another thanks to Coach Marge and Coach Scott for this amazing opportunity. So excited to be a lady Jay and part of such an incredible student-athlete program! GO JAYS!!

Min is from Cerritos, California and is entering her senior year at Whitney High School. She also trains and competes with the Fullerton Aquatics Sports Team in Fullerton, California. Min is a strong student-athlete, earning MVP honors in her high school leagues division and beginning her senior year with a 3.96 GPA.

Best Times SCY:

200 free- 1:54.32

500 free- 4:58.01

1000 free- 10:18.49

200 fly- 2:05.85

200 IM- 2:12.23

400 IM- 4:31.71

In both her sophomore and junior years of high school, Min was a California High School State (CIF- Southern Section) finalist in the 200 and 500 freestyles. At the 2022 championships, she ultimately finished 5th in both events.

Her 200 time of 1:55.63 was about 1.40 seconds off her personal best, set in February. In the 500 she was around 10 seconds away from her record, which was set back in November of 2021.

Recently, Min competed in the Santa Clarita Speedo Sectionals (LCM). There, she swam the 200 free, 400 free, 800 free, 100 fly, 200 fly, 400 IM, and a few relays. Her highest finish of the meet came in the 800 free, earning 7th in a new best time. She dropped nearly 4 seconds, posting a 9:26.49.

Min also set a new best time in the 100 meter back, while leading off the 400 medley relay for Fullerton Aquatics. She posted a 1:13.85, over 2 seconds faster than her previous best. The relay finished 8th overall in 4:39.09.

Johns Hopkins is a Division III program located in Baltimore, Maryland. They finished the 2021-2022 season with a total of 72 All-American honors, 32 of which belonged to the women’s team. The Blue Jay women placed 9th at the 2022 NCAA Division III Championships.

Min isn’t expected to be a game changer for Johns Hopkins, but her current times will fit nicely at the top end of the team.. In both the 500 and 200 fly, she would have ranked 3rd last year.

At the 2022 NCAA Championships, Min’s 500 free time would have finished 17th overall, just missing out on a spot in finals.

Joining Min in Baltimore will be fellow 2023 recruit Katherine Petitt, a fly and IM specialist from Florida.

