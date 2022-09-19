White Team Downs Blue By A Single Point In Penn State Intrasquad

Penn State Blue/White Intrasquad

Friday, September 16, 2022

McCoy Natatorium, University Park, PA

SCY (25 yards)

Results (PDF)

Courtesy: Penn State Athletics

University Park, Pa. – Penn State swimming’s Blue/White intrasquad meet concludes with a victorious white team, winning by a single point over the blue team, 179-178.

“I appreciated the spirit and the enthusiastic competition, that what we need,” head coach Tim Murphy said. “Some really good racing going on. We just need to take account of when we’re getting tired in races – what’s happening, what’s going on mentally and what’s going on tactically and physically. We know where we need to get back to.”

The Women:

Standout women included senior Emma Harvey, who won both the 100 Fly (54.72) and Back (55.27).

Freshman Catherine Meisner touched first in the 500 Free by nearly two seconds (4:55.92) and later earned third in the 100 Breast (1:07.49)

The Men:

Freshman Eduardo Cisternas and Mariano Lazzerini excelled, each earning a pair of individual victories.

Cisternas won the 500 (4:28.88) and 200 Free (1:40.04).

Lazzerini touched first in the 100 Fly (48.53) and 100 Breast (54.54).

Relays:

The women’s blue team swept the relays. Carson, Rydland, Harvey and Amdor opened the meet with a win in the 200 Medley (1:43.28) while Amdor, Carson, Harvey and Robinson out-touched the white team by less than 0.10 seconds to earn first in the 200 Free (1:35.56).

The men’s white team won a close 200 Medley against the blue squad; Harvey, Doyle, Bittner and Lulek finished in 1:33.31 against Oberle, Raisanen, Bolang and Wise’s 1:33.46. To conclude the meet, rolls reversed with Blue’s Cisternas, Houck, Byrne and McNutt (1:23.84) winning against White’s Hurley, Lazzerini, Folger and Musante (1:24.25).

Event Winners (Women):

500 Free – Catherine Meisner (4:55.92)

50 Free – Mary Brinker (23.36)

200 IM – Shannon Meadway (1:39.56)

100 Fly – Emma Harvey (54.72)

100 Free – Abbie Amdor (51.58)

100 Back – Emma Harvey (55.27)

200 Free – Abby Henderson (1:53.40)

100 Breast – Liv Jack (1:04.02)

Event Winners (Men):