John Sfire Banned for Life by USA Swimming

Former Rochester Swim Club Orcas coach John Sfire has been added to the USA Swimming banned for life list. Specifically, he was banned for violating USA Swimming‘s code of conduct articles 450.1 of the 1985 Code of Conduct and 401.1 of the Code of Conduct in effect from 1995-1998.
This is not the first time that he has been found in violation of USA Swimming‘s code of conduct– in 2002 Sfire was banned for 1 year for acts of fraud, deception, and manipulation (code of conduct section 304.3). According to court records both Sfire and another Rochester Swim Club coach were attempting to force members out of Rochester Swim Club and to eliminate certain Board Members who had questioned Sfire’s conduct and methods.
In addition, the Rochester Swim Club Orcas were fined by USA Swimming in 2003 for falsifying times. In connection to the incident Sfire was fined and given a 6 month ban.
In 2010 the Post Bulletin, Rochester MN reported that the longtime Rochester Swim Club coach resigned.
No details are available regarding the specifics behind Sfire’s lifetime ban. However, we have included violated code of conduct articles below.
401.1 GENERAL (1995-1998) — As hereinafter set forth, the USS may censure, suspend for a definite or indefinite period of time with or without terms of probation, fine or expel any members of USS, including any athlete, coach, manager, official, member of any committee, or any person participating in any capacity whatsoever in the affairs of USS, who has violated any of its rules or regulations, or who aids, abets, and encourages another to violate any of its rules or regulations, or who has acted in a manner which brings disrepute upon USS or upon the sport of swimming. USS may also conduct hearings on any matter affecting USS as the national governing body for swimming.
450.1 GENERAL (1985) — As herein set forth, the Corporation may censure, suspend for a definite or indefinite period of time with or without terms of probation, or expel any member of the Corporation, including any athlete, coach, manager, official, member of any committee, or any person participating in any capacity whatsoever in the affairs of the Corporation, who has violated any of its rules or regulations, or who has acted in a manner which brings disrepute upon the Corporation or upon the sport of swimming. The Corporation may also conduct hearings on any matter affecting the Corporation as the national governing body for swimming.
1 Comment on "John Sfire Banned for Life by USA Swimming"
Glad he’s gone. Good riddance – we’ve been moving forward since 2010 and when this was completed 6 months ago it it provided closure for our team and an opportunity to become a great team again. It was a lot of work to complete but thanks to many in our community and good work by USA Swimming and Minnesota Swimming the club is in a great place. The Rochester Swim Club is hosting the Central Zone meet this weekend – check out our live webcast of the meet at http://www.visionarydisplay.net!