Jonathan Roberts: “It’s good to see me still developing” (Video)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

MEN’S 400 IM

  • American Record: 4:03.84, Michael Phelps, 2008
  • U.S. Open Record: 4:05.25, Michael Phelps, 2008
  • U.S. Open Meet: 4:11.11, Sebastien Rousseau, 2013
  1. GOLD: Jonathan Roberts, NTN, 4:14.93
  2. SILVER: Charlie Swanson, UN-1, 4:15.99
  3. BRONZE: Kieran Smith, RAC, 4:18.81

Texas’ Jonathan Roberts used his strong backstroke leg to take control early on in the race, flipping at 2:02.16 though the first 200 meters to lead the field by over 2.5 seconds. Michigan’s Charlie Swanson was 4 seconds back at that point, but he made up significant ground on the breaststroke split to pull himself within a second of Roberts. He wasn’t able to run Roberts down on the freestyle leg, though, as Roberts held on to his lead with a winning time of 4:14.93 to Swanson’s 4:15.99.

Earlier in the season, Roberts knocked almost 7 seconds off his best time in this race, bringing it down from a 4:22.32 to a 4:15.50 at U.S. Nationals. He’s got great momentum in this race and has now lowered his best time by 7.5 seconds in 2017.

Ridgefield Aquatics’ Kieran Smith ran down Texas’ Sam Stewart (4:19.69) in the final 100 meters to round out the top 3 in 4:18.81. Rounding out the top 5 was Snow Swimming’s Andrew Brady in 4:21.00.

Mitzi cook

This dude is prettyyyyyyy pretttyyyyyy pretty good at swimming

1 hour 6 minutes ago
ATM

It’s good to see ME still developing

11 seconds ago
