Johannes Calloni Impresses With 200 Back Best Time In Bloomington

2019 BLOOMINGTON PRO SWIM SERIES

Johannes Calloni put together a very impressive performance Saturday morning in the men’s 200 back prelims at the TYR Pro Swim Series in Bloomington, registering a new personal best of 1:59.01.

The 19-year-old came into the Italian Championships last month with a personal best of 2:01.79 (set at the same meet in 2018), and managed to establish new personal bests in both prelims (2:00.72) and finals (1:59.43), putting him fourth overall.

Five and a half weeks later he knocks that time down again and is poised to win the event in tonight’s final as he leads the field by over three seconds. Prior to his prelim swim, his fastest ever performance at a non-taper meet was 2:02.09 from the 2018 Santa Clara Pro Swim.

If this drop is a sign of things to come, Calloni will add to the ever-growing group of up-and-coming Italians. Last summer’s European Championships was a breakout performance for the country, and they appear well on their way to having a standout Olympics in 2020.

He is now the 3rd-fastest Italian in this event in 2019 trailing Matteo Restivo (1:56.45) and Luca Mencarini (1:57.65).

Calloni is coming off his sophomore year at Stanford, where he finished 21st in the 500 free, 9th in the 1650 free, and 30th in the 200 back at the NCAA Championships.