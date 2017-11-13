Joe Schooling: “You Gotta Be Nasty When You Race,” Forbes 30 Under 30

Earlier this year Olympic gold medalist Joseph Schooling arrived on Forbes Magazine’s prestigious ’30 Under 30′ for the ‘Entertainment & Sports’ category among Asian-Pacific honorees. The list includes world-famous pop stars, actors, and creatives, as well as a few other swimmers spanning 24 Asian-Pacific countries.

In Rio, Schooling became Singapore’s first-ever Olympic gold medalist by winning the men’s 100 meter butterfly and beating 100 fly Olympic three-peat Michael Phelps, establishing a new Olympic record of 50.39, then also a textile world record. And though Schooling says “you gotta be nasty when you race,” his life since capturing the Olympic gold seems pretty sweet.

In addition to his gold medal and heightened celebrity status–internationally, and especially in Singapore–Schooling took home a $753,000 cash bonus for his victory. Similar to Phelps’s post-Beijing 2008 global victory lap, the prices and privileges of being a national hero and the obligations to thank and give back to his fans and supporters might have kept Schooling out of the water a little too long last fall. Now in his senior year at the University of Texas, Schooling is looking to reassert himself as the NCAA butterfly king.

In the video below Schooling speaks on his ultra-competitive mentality, reminiscences about his gold-medal-winning performance in Rio, and tells us a little about his goals for sports and national unity in Singapore.