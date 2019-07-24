Jeremy Desplanches Breaks Swiss Record, Qualifies First For 200 IM Final

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

24-year-old Jeremy Desplanches lowered his Swiss National Record in the semis of the men’s 200 IM on day four in Gwangju, qualifying first overall for the final in a time of 1:56.73.

The swim takes down his previous mark of 1:56.86, which was set in the semis of the 2017 Championships in Budapest (ultimately finishing eighth). Desplanches narrowly missed that time earlier this year, clocking 1:56.89 at the French Championships in April.

SPLIT COMPARISON

He was significantly faster on fly and slightly faster on breast relative to his swim from two years ago while splitting slower on back and free.

Desplanches, 2017 Worlds Desplanches, 2019 Worlds 25.53 25.04 54.91 (29.38) 54.73 (29.69) 1:28.72 (33.81) 1:28.31 (33.58) 1:56.86 (28.14) 1:56.73 (28.42)

This was his seventh time taking down the national mark, first doing so back in 2015 when he broke David Karasek‘s 2012 record of 2:01.35 in 2:01.18.

SWISS NATIONAL RECORD PROGRESSION (SINCE 2012)

The 2016 Olympian is the reigning European Champion in this event, claiming gold in Glasgow last year in a time of 1:57.04.

Heading into the final the field is tightly bunched together, with all eight qualifiers going sub-1:58. Defending champion Chase Kalisz sits fourth in 1:57.34, and 2019 world #1 Mitch Larkin is fifth at 1:57.45. Both hold best times in the 1:55-range.

This was Desplanches’ only individual entry for the competition.