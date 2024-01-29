Jenna Forrester Off Aussie Roster For 2024 Doha World Championships

2024 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

February 11th – February 18th (pool swimming)

Doha, Qatar

LCM (50m)

As we’re combing through the World Aquatic lists of entered athletes per nation for next month’s World Championships, the Australian lineup appears to be primarily in-tact from the country’s original announcement.

Just one exception stands out in the form of St. Peters Western rising star Jenna Forrester.

20-year-old Forrester was among the Aussie pool swimmers initially revealed last month but no longer seems to be representing the green and gold in Doha.

Forrester had a breakout 2023 World Championships where the Dean Boxall-trained athlete finished 4th in the 200m IM in a time of 2:08.98 and 8th in the 200m back in 2:11.44. The former checked in as a lifetime best for the Brisbane budding star, putting her in play for qualification for the 2024 Olympic Games.

With June’s Australian Olympic Trials on the horizon, Forrester ranks 3rd among Australian women in the 200m IM and 4th in the 200m back.

Aussie Women’s Season Rankings – 200m IM

Kaylee McKeown – 2:07.54

Ella Ramsay – 2:12.26

Jenna Forrester – 2:12.95



Aussie Women’s Season Rankings – 200m Back

Kalyee McKeown – 2:04.81

Jaclyn Barclay – 2:08.76

Mollie O’Callaghan – 2:10.39

Forrester’s absence from Doha points to the fact that she’s all-in for the Australian Olympic Trials in June.

She’ll need to fend off the women before her in both events, although beating dynamo McKeown seems unlikely. As such, Forrester will need to battle Ramsay in the 200m IM and Barclay in the 200m back on her quest to qualify for her first Olympic Games.