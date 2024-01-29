Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Milligan’s Hanne te Velthuis Honored As NAIA Women’s Swimmer of the Month

Comments: 1
by SwimSwam 1

January 29th, 2024 College, NAIA, News

Courtesy: Milligan Athletics

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (January 26, 2024) – Milligan University graduate student Hanne te Velthuis was selected as the NAIA Women’s Swimmer of the Month for month No. 3 of the 2023-24 season on Friday.

Te Velthuis was a two-time Appalachian Athletic Conference Swimmer of the Week following meets against King and Cumberlands in January.

She finished first in all five individual races during the month and set a Milligan pool record in the 50-meter freestyle (26.51) against King.

At the Cumberlands Triple Distance Meet, she won the sprint freestyle flight with combined time of 3:16.47. Te Velthuis won all of her races with provisional national standards in the 50 free (24.32), 100 free (53.66) and 200 free (1:58.49). Her 50 time ranked fifth in the NAIA this season.

Milligan closes its regular season this weekend at Birmingham Southern.

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Ron
31 minutes ago

Go milligan

1
0
Reply

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!