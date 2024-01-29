Milligan’s Hanne te Velthuis Honored As NAIA Women’s Swimmer of the Month

Courtesy: Milligan Athletics

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (January 26, 2024) – Milligan University graduate student Hanne te Velthuis was selected as the NAIA Women’s Swimmer of the Month for month No. 3 of the 2023-24 season on Friday.

Te Velthuis was a two-time Appalachian Athletic Conference Swimmer of the Week following meets against King and Cumberlands in January.

She finished first in all five individual races during the month and set a Milligan pool record in the 50-meter freestyle (26.51) against King.

At the Cumberlands Triple Distance Meet, she won the sprint freestyle flight with combined time of 3:16.47. Te Velthuis won all of her races with provisional national standards in the 50 free (24.32), 100 free (53.66) and 200 free (1:58.49). Her 50 time ranked fifth in the NAIA this season.

Milligan closes its regular season this weekend at Birmingham Southern.