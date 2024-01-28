Kenyon Picks Up MN HS State Finalist Neil Abrahamson for Start of 2024-25 Season

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

South East Metro Sharks and East Ridge senior sprinter Neil Abrahamson has given his verbal commitment to Kenyon College for the 2024-25 season. The Woodbury, MN native is an MHSL HS state finalist, as well as NCSA/Winter Jrs qualifications under his belt.

“I am beyond excited to announce my commitment to further my academic and swimming careers at Kenyon College! I would like to thank my incredible family, friends, teammates, and coaches for their unwavering support. This is a true spectacle of God’s grace in my life. GO OWLS!”

As a junior, Abrahamson placed 8th in both the 100 fly (51.58) and 50 free (21.69) at the 2023 MSHSL Boys Class AA State Championships. Fast forward over summer, Abrahamson placed 5th in the 100-meter fly (56.86) at the 2023 Minnesota Senior LC Championships. At the summer 2023 NCSA meet, Abrahamson placed 29th in the LCM 50 fly at 26.11.

Abrahamson also competed at 2023 Winter Juniors West, placing 88th in the 100 fly (50.34). Last week at the 2024 MSHSCA Boys True Team State Class AA, Abrahamson placed 4th in the 100 fly (50.68) 5th in the 50 free (21.56).

Best Times:

50 FR- 21.43 SCY/25.57 LCM

100 FR- 46.64 SCY/54.54 LCM

100 BK- 54.88 SCY/1:03.38 LCM

100 FL- 50.34 SCY/56.86 LCM

200 FL- 2:04.90 SCY/2:14.06 LCM

Peering at the 2023 NCAC conference championship meet, where 9 swimmers made each final, Abrahamson would have just snuck into the 100 free A-final at 9th, missed the 100 fly A-final at 10th, and ranked 13th in the 50 free B-final. Those three sprint events have a potential 63-point output for the Kenyon men.

At the 2023 NCAA Div III Championships, Kenyon lost to Emory by 36 points, settling for second at 495.50 team points. However, before Abrahamson can work on helping Kenyon, he will have to shoot for the NCAA B cut times of 20.23 (50 free), 44.63 (100 free), and 48.18 (100 fly).

Recently in November, Abrahamson would have made the 100 fly B-final, the 100 free C-final, and a potential 100 back C-final (season best is 56.95) at the 2023 Total Performance Invite.

