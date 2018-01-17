Jeff Farrell Survives Near-Death Experience as Mudslide Hits His House

Just weeks after having to evacuate his Montecito, CA home due to the wildfires, Olympic Gold Medalist Jeff Farrell found himself stuck in his house during a mudslide that claimed the lives of at least 17 people in the area.

This video was taken by Jeff’s son, Marco, and shows a flood followed by a huge rush of mud, at which point he runs into the house to alert the rest of his family. According to Marco, they waited in the house while it was a few feet underwater for over an hour before they were able to escape.

Jeff Farrell, for those who may not know, has one of the great Olympic success stories. In 1960, Farrell qualified for the Olympic team just 6 days after having an emergency apendectomy, and subsequently won 2 gold medals at the Olympics. He went on to break over 20 world and American records in the year following his surgery.

About a month ago, Farrell broke another world record, this time in 50 free for the 80-84 Masters age group (he’s broken several masters world records). Today, he lives in Montecito, CA and sells real estate in the Santa Barbara area.

A gofundme page has been set up to help the Farrell family repair their destroyed home. The link can be found here. Alternatively, you can send a check to Jeff’s temporary address: 232 W. Arrellaga Street, Santa Barbara CA 93101.