Eddies Reese Shares Winter Training Workouts (Video)

Over the holidays is a common time to really put in a solid block of training for many swimmers, as they don’t have school to worry about for a couple weeks. Texas head coach Eddie Reese is no exception to that rule, and he was even kind enough to share one or two of those workouts with SwimSwam.

The first set Reese described was for the distance men, who put suits on and went 5×100. 5 out of the 8 of them went on 1:00 with a goal of averaging under :50 per 100, which 4/5 did. The other 3 went on :55, and held between :50-:52 per 100.

The second set Reese described hesitantly, not because he was worried that someone would steal his secrets, but because he was worried that they would use the set and actually ruin their team. It was an “extended broken swim”, consisting of (for faster 100/200 freestylers): 100 @ :55, 75 @ :40, 50 @ :25, and 25 @ :10. Eddie didn’t make it sound like many men made that last 25.