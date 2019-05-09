Japanese Would-Be Olympic Ticket Holders Enter Lottery Phase

Japanese residents can now enter the lottery for tickets to the world’s biggest international competitive sporting events, the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

As revealed in the ticket release program we published back in January of this year, Japanese residents have been already been able to register on Tokyo 2020‘s online platform to obtain a Tokyo 202o ID. That ID is used to apply for tickets, before the tickets are available for general sale. As of January, more than 1.2 million people have obtained their Tokyo 2020 ID.

A Tokyo 2020 ID is required to apply for the ticket lottery, which kicked off today and will close at 11:59pm on May 28th. The results of the lottery, which will aim at giving as many people as possible a chance to purchase tickets for the event of their choice, will be announced on June 20th, and the winners will be required to submit payment by July 2nd at 11:59 p.m.

Any Japanese resident not being bestowed tickets will still have the opportunity to request tickets during the aforementioned first-come, first-served phase this fall.

An additional phase of ticket sales will also come in spring 2020, again on a first-come, first-served basis, but worldwide.

The Tokyo 2020 Official Ticket Website contains the latest information on the event line-up for each session of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, details of the different categories of tickets, their prices and seat maps, as well as ticket sales guidelines.

Those living outside of Japan will be able to order tickets through the National Olympic Committee of their respective country or region or via their authorized ticket resellers. A list of these organisations in each country will be published shortly on the official Tokyo 2020 ticket sales site.

Editorial Note: I tried to log onto the official Tokyo 2020 ticket website to find the NOC schedule of ticket offerings outside Japan and my wait time was 27 minutes.