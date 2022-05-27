James Guy on In-season Swims: “You have to swim fast at the right time”

2022 MARE NOSTRUM TOUR
- Wednesday, May 25th & Thursday, May 26h
- Club Natació Sant Andreu, Barcelona
- LCM (50m)
Reported by Loretta Race.
2x Olympic champion James Guy competed at the Mare Nostrum stop in Barcelona, swimming the 100 and 200 fly against stacked fields. After his races, Guy reflected on what he had learned in the Olympic year, emphasizing that in-season swims were good to practice, but the focus was is on swimming fast when it matters most.