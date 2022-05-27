Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

James Guy on In-season Swims: “You have to swim fast at the right time”

2022 MARE NOSTRUM TOUR

Reported by Loretta Race.

2x Olympic champion James Guy competed at the Mare Nostrum stop in Barcelona, swimming the 100 and 200 fly against stacked fields. After his races, Guy reflected on what he had learned in the Olympic year, emphasizing that in-season swims were good to practice, but the focus was is on swimming fast when it matters most.

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!