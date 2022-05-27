Brandon Anand, Alex Parent Climb Age Group Ranks At Martha McKee Charlotte Open

2022 Martha McKee Charlotte Open

May 19-22, 2022

Charlotte, North Carolina

Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center

LCM (50 meters)

Results on Meet Mobile: “2022 Martha McKee Charlotte Open”

Some of the top age group swimmers in the Charlotte area were in action last weekend at the 2022 Martha McKee Open, hosted by SwimMAC Carolina, and several quick swims were delivered.

One of the main highlights of the meet was the performances from Scarlet Aquatics’ Brandon Anand, who put up multiple swims that rank among the fastest we’ve ever seen from a 13-year-old boy.

Anand clocked 4:43.71 in the 400 IM to rank 22nd all-time among 13-year-olds, and he also went 2:14.15 in the 200 IM (43rd) and 2:29.34 in the 200 breast (44th) to rank inside the top-50.

He also produced lifetime bests in the 800 free (8:53.26), 100 back (1:02.80) and 200 back (2:13.27), and added a 1:09.39 swim in the 100 breast after setting a PB of 1:08.56 (that ranks 31st among 13-year-olds) earlier this year.

Another swimmer that made a noteworthy move in the age group rankings was Bluefish Swim Club’s Alex Parent, who dropped over three seconds in the boys’ 400 freestyle.

Parent, 14, clocked 4:04.26 to improve on his previous best of 4:07.70 and move into 37th all-time in the boys’ 13-14 age group.

On the girls’ side, Scarlet Aquatics swimmer Chloe Kim, 14, took off four and a half seconds in the 800 freestyle, recording a time of 8:47.86 to rank 60th all-time among 13-14 girls.

Her teammate Eric Lee, 16, established new best times in the 200 IM (2:05.85) and 400 IM (4:27.43) to rank 84th and 85 all-time, respectively, in the boys’ 15-16 age group.

Outside of the age group ranks, another highlight came from NCAA Division II record holder Matej Dusa, a Slovakian native who competes for Queens University (NC).

Dusa put up times of 22.80 in the 50 free and 51.19 in the 100 free, owning the Slovak Records at 22.31 and 49.96, respectively. He also went 25.11 in the 50 fly.

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS