Brandon Anand, Alex Parent Climb Age Group Ranks At Martha McKee Charlotte Open

2022 Martha McKee Charlotte Open
- May 19-22, 2022
- Charlotte, North Carolina
- Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center
- LCM (50 meters)
- Results on Meet Mobile: “2022 Martha McKee Charlotte Open”
Some of the top age group swimmers in the Charlotte area were in action last weekend at the 2022 Martha McKee Open, hosted by SwimMAC Carolina, and several quick swims were delivered.
One of the main highlights of the meet was the performances from Scarlet Aquatics’ Brandon Anand, who put up multiple swims that rank among the fastest we’ve ever seen from a 13-year-old boy.
Anand clocked 4:43.71 in the 400 IM to rank 22nd all-time among 13-year-olds, and he also went 2:14.15 in the 200 IM (43rd) and 2:29.34 in the 200 breast (44th) to rank inside the top-50.
He also produced lifetime bests in the 800 free (8:53.26), 100 back (1:02.80) and 200 back (2:13.27), and added a 1:09.39 swim in the 100 breast after setting a PB of 1:08.56 (that ranks 31st among 13-year-olds) earlier this year.
Another swimmer that made a noteworthy move in the age group rankings was Bluefish Swim Club’s Alex Parent, who dropped over three seconds in the boys’ 400 freestyle.
Parent, 14, clocked 4:04.26 to improve on his previous best of 4:07.70 and move into 37th all-time in the boys’ 13-14 age group.
On the girls’ side, Scarlet Aquatics swimmer Chloe Kim, 14, took off four and a half seconds in the 800 freestyle, recording a time of 8:47.86 to rank 60th all-time among 13-14 girls.
Her teammate Eric Lee, 16, established new best times in the 200 IM (2:05.85) and 400 IM (4:27.43) to rank 84th and 85 all-time, respectively, in the boys’ 15-16 age group.
Outside of the age group ranks, another highlight came from NCAA Division II record holder Matej Dusa, a Slovakian native who competes for Queens University (NC).
Dusa put up times of 22.80 in the 50 free and 51.19 in the 100 free, owning the Slovak Records at 22.31 and 49.96, respectively. He also went 25.11 in the 50 fly.
OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
- SwimMAC teammates Matthew Lucky (2:18.30) and Baylor Nelson (2:18.31) had a tight battle in the boys’ 200 breast, with Nelson swim marking a massive new best time, having previously been 2:21.00. Lucky owns a PB of 2:16.25 from the International Team Trials in April.
- Their teammate Caleb Maldari, 17, neared his best time in the 200 back, clocking 2:01.56 to fall just shy of the 2:01.17 he clocked at Wave I of the Olympic Trials last year. Maldari has now been 2:01-something eight separate times.
- 16-year-old Marlins of Raleigh swimmer Mason Hetzell knocked nearly three seconds off his best time in the boys’ 100 breaststroke at the meet, coming in with a PB of 1:07.92 and exiting having gone 1:05.02 (and 1:05.50).
- 12-year-old Ayelet Nishikawa-Geitheim of Bluefish put up a time of 18:08.61 in the girls’ 1500 freestyle. Her best time of 17:54.22 ranks 41st all-time among 11-12 girls.
- Her teammate Zuri Ferguson, 15, swam the first three sub-30 50 backs of her career at the meet, culminating with a 29.76, and she also came within half a second of her 100 back best in 1:02.92.
- SwimMAC’s Avery Klamfoth, 14, clocked 1:12.10 in the girls’ 100 breast, within seven-tenths of her 1:11.39 best time set last summer. She also went 2:17.53 in the 200 IM, owning a best of 2:17.30 from April.