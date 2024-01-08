Jake Magahey, Zoie Hartman Win 3 Individual Events Each in Georgia’s Sweep of Auburn

Auburn vs. Georgia

Jan. 6, 2024

Auburn, Alabama

SCY (25 yards)

PDF results

Team Scores: No. 9 Georgia men 186, No. 14 Auburn 114 No. 13 Georgia 157.5, No. 20 Auburn 142.5



Georgia veterans Jake Magahey and Zoie Hartman picked up three individual victories apiece to lead the Bulldogs to a road sweep of SEC rival Auburn on Saturday.

Men’s Recap

Magahey swept the 500 free (4:23.15) and 1000 free (9:12.87) while also claiming the 200 fly title in an NCAA ‘B’ cut of 1:45.73. His winning time in the 500 free was more than 10 seconds off his NCAA-leading mark from earlier this season, but his 1000 free time was only about 13 seconds off his season best that ranks 17th in the NCAA this season. Last year, Magahey placed 3rd in both the 500 free (4:09.24) and 1650 free (14:33.82) at NCAAs.

Georgia sophomore Ruard Van Renen also won multiple individual events with 1st-place finishes in the 100 back (46.94) and 100 fly (48.21). The versatile South African owns season bests of 44.50 in the 100 back and 46.07 in the 100 fly that rank 5th and 29th in the NCAA, respectively. Last season, Van Renen placed 9th in the 100 back (44.67) at NCAAs as a freshman at Southern Illinois, becoming the top mid-major scorer at the meet before transferring to Athens this summer.

Bulldogs fifth-year Ian Grum took 1st in the 200 back (1:42.94) while adding runner-up finishes in both the 200 fly (1:46.07) behind Magahey and 200 IM (1:48.57) behind fellow Georgia fifth-year Zach Hils (1:46.94). Grum has been as fast as 1:38.88 in the 200 back this season, which ranks 6th in the NCAA.

Hils also placed 2nd in the 100 free (43.91) behind junior teammate Reeze Branzell (43.49) and 2nd in the 200 free (1:36.93) behind freshman Tomas Koski (1:35.14). Hils has a season-best 1:43.63 in the 200 IM that ranks 21st in the NCAA. Koski added a runner-up finish in the 500 free (4:28.06). His best 200 free time this season (1:32.75) ranks 13th in the NCAA.

Bulldogs freshman Matthew Bray had an impressive performance in the two diving events, winning the 1-meter (352.95 points) while also placing 2nd on the 3-meter (371.85).

The Auburn men were led by junior Henry Bethel (100 breast – 54.90) and sophomore Kalle Makinen (50 free – 19.94). Bethel’s season-best time in the 100 breast (52.16) ranks 16 in the NCAA. Makinen also contributed to both the 200 medley relay (1:26.30) and 400 free relay (2:57.03) victories for the Tigers in their 182-114 loss to Georgia.

Women’s Recap

The Bulldog women swept every freestyle event against Auburn, but the Tigers still kept it close in a 157.5-142.5 loss to Georgia.

The Bulldogs swept the podium in both distance freestyle events with junior Abby McCulloh taking the 1000 free title in 9:47.48 over fellow Georgia juniors Rachel Stege (9:53.86) and Dune Coetzee (9:59.32). Stege prevailed in the 500 free (4:46.33) over McCulloh (4:48.87) and Coetee (4:52.98). McCulloh’s season-best 9:37.73 in the 1000 free ranks 10th this season while Stege’s season-best 4:32.87 in the 500 free ranks 2nd.

Bulldogs freshman Helena Jones had a successful day with wins in the 50 free (22.70) and 100 free (49.17). Her season bests in the 50 free (22.37) and 100 free (48.69) rank 47th and 43rd in the NCAA, respectively. Georgia senior Sloane Reinstein completed the freestyle sweep with a 200 free victory in 1:46.97.

Fifth-year Zoie Hartman collected three 1st-place finishes for the Bulldogs, dominating the 100 breast (1:01.67), 200 breast (2:13.98), and 200 IM (2:00.22). Her season bests in the 100 breast (1:00.08) 200 breast (2:08.02) and 200 IM (1:54.49) rank 34th, 11th, and 6th in the NCAA.

Auburn senior Meghan Lee went a perfect 4-for-4 to keep the TIgers within striking distance against Georgia. She triumphed in the 100 fly (54.08), 200 fly (1:58.29), and 200 back (1:57.96) while also helping Auburn’s 200 medley relay combine for a 1st-place finish in 1:39.04.

Auburn senior Hannah Ownbey racked up three runner-up finishes in the 100 breast (1:02.66) 200 breast (2:16.21), and 200 IM (2:01.04). Tigers sophomore Kyleigh Kidd earned victories on both the 1-meter (281.48) and 3-meter (323.25) springboards.

Auburn returns to action with another SEC matchup against Arkansas on Tuesday while the Bulldogs face off against Florida State on Saturday. Prior to Georgia’s meet against FSU on Saturday, the Bulldogs’ natatorium pool will be dedicated to former coach Jack Bauerle.