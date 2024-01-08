UIndy Sweeps Denison, Cleveland State In Long Course Double Dual

UIndy vs Denison vs Cleveland State

January 6, 2024

Granville, Ohio

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Courtesy: UIndy Athletics

Granville, Ohio – The UIndy men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams opened 2024 with a long-distance tri-meet at Denison University. The meet featured swimmers from UIndy, Denison, and Cleveland State.

The meet featured a 50-meter pool as opposed to the normal 25-yard distance in college swimming, offering the opportunity for Olympic trials qualification while still prepping for postseason racing.

Both teams came out on top, with UIndy finishing first in 20 events combined. The men finished with a total of 440 points, Denison had 249, and Cleveland State with 201. On the women’s side, UIndy compiled 411 points, Denison earned 322, and Cleveland State got 151.

Cedric Buessing finished first in three events for the Hounds. Buessing competed in the 200 free (1:57.44), 400 free (4:09.85), and 200 IM (2:12.69).

Another standout for UIndy was Celina Schmidt . Schmidt also finished first in three events, the 100 breast (1:12.13), 200 breast (2:38.26), and 200 IM (2:23.57).

Andrea Gomez , Brynhildur Traustadottir , and Leticia Vaselli all finished first in two events. Gomez competed in the 200 butterfly and back, Traustadottir in the 200 and 400 free, and Vaselli in the 50 and 100 free.

Eleven more Greyhounds took touch first in their respective events. This includes Stanislaw Chalat (800 free), Isabella Revstedt (100 back), Mattia Rossi (100 back), Sebestyen Bohm (100 breast), Elias Noe (200 butterfly), Joao Silva (50 free), Aqeel Joseph (200 free), Silas Buessing (200 back), Max Wiedemann (200 breast), Stefanie Markwardt (100 butterfly), and Mihir Ambre (100 butterfly).

UIndy also dominated in the freestyle relays. In the 200, women’s A and men’s B finished first, and in the 400 women’s B and men’s A took the top spot.

Greyhound divers also had a chance to make a splash. Alexis Lumaj finished on top in the women’s 1-meter. In men’s 3-meter Julio Osuna finished with the best marks.

UP NEXT

The two teams will travel to Toledo, Ohio next weekend for a tri-meet featuring Toledo and Findlay. The meet will be on UToledo’s campus in the Student Recreation Center Pool.

Courtesy: Denison Athletics

GRANVILLE, Ohio (January 6, 2024) – Following its win in the Denison Invitational last month that featured wins over the then-No. 3-ranked team in NCAA Division II, the University of Indianapolis, and the then-No. 1-ranked team in NCAA Division III, Emory University, the Denison University women’s swimming & diving team has been elevated to the top spot in the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) Division III Top 25 dual meet poll.

Swimming long course meters on Saturday, the Big Red again took on Indianapolis, now ranked No. 5 NCAA Division II, and NCAA Division I Cleveland State University in a double dual meet inside the Trumbull Aquatics Center. The Big Red dominated the CSU Vikings 219-77 but fell 195-103 to the UIndy Greyhounds, the 2023 NCAA Division II National Runners-Up. Tara Witkowski , Esme Wright , Drue Thielking , Emily Harris , Kerstyn Johnson and Lu-Si Minnich each recorded a pair of top-three performances for the Big Red.

In the 200 medley relay, Denison’s “B” team of Claire Moody , Riley Tofflemire , Amber Croonquist and Phoebe Ferguson finished third at 2:03.14 while the “A” group of Jassy Park , Thielking, Maja Palmroos and Grace Kadlecik was fourth at 2:03.78.

Quinn Brown won the 800 freestyle with a time of 9:33.01 while Witkowski was third at 9:35.71; and then Wright finished second in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:13.01 while Annie Pfeufer was fifth at 2:16.96.

Next up, Park finished in sixth place in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:10.92; and then Tofflemire (1:15.60), Thielking (1:19.13) and Zoe Barclay (1:19.40) finished in order between second and fourth place in the 100 breaststroke.

In the 200 butterfly, Harris was third with a time of 2:26.61 while Nikki Barnas (2:33.25) and Emma Pritchett (2:34.03) finished back-to-back in fifth and sixth place.

Ferguson (28.58) and Kadlecik (28.59) finished only .01 seconds away from each other in fifth and sixth place, respectively, in the 50 freestyle. Ferguson then followed that up with a second-place time of 1:01.95 in the 100 freestyle while Pfeufer was fourth at 1:03.57 and Kadlecik was sixth at 1:04.18.

In the 200 backstroke, Harris finished second with a time of 2:28.67 while Claire Moody was fifth at 2:33.47; and then Thielking earned her second third-place finish of the meet with a time of 2:47.34 in the 200 breaststroke.

Witkowski and Brown finished in second and fourth place in the 400 freestyle with times of 4:40.41 and 4:42.33, respectively; and Croonquist and Pritchett were back-to-back in third and fourth place in the 100 butterfly with times of 1:06.49 and 1:06.63.

In the 200 IM, Wright was third at 2:32.81 while Thielking (2:36.31) and Maria Mrosko (2:37.90) finished back-to-back in sixth and seventh.

In the final event, the 400 freestyle relay, Denison’s “A” team of Ferguson, Kadlecik, Harris and Pfeufer was third at 4:07.06 while the “C” team of Brown, Kelly Derasmo , Jena Lawlor and Palmroos finished fifth at 4:15.30.

Johnson (229.50), Alexis Radhakrishnan (221.00) and Minnich (219.65) finished first through third, respectively, in the 1-meter dive. Then in the 3-meter, Minnich (226.40) was second, Johnson (223.70) was third and Radhakrishnan (209.50) was fifth.

The Big Red will return to action on Saturday, January 13, when they travel to Pittsburgh for the Carnegie Mellon University Quad Meet.

GRANVILLE, Ohio (January 6, 2024) – Swimming long course meters, the No. 6 Denison University men’s swimming & diving team defeated NCAA Division I Cleveland State University 169-127 but fell 218-80 to the No. 3 ranked team in NCAA Division II and the defending D-II National Champions, the University of Indianapolis, in a double dual meet on Saturday at the Trumbull Aquatics Center. Earning two third-place finishes (200 freestyle, 400 freestyle) for the Big Red was Christian McIntire while Cameron Noble was second in the 200 freestyle and Max Lough was second in the 200 butterfly.

Denison’s “A” team of Nicholas Settembrine , Elijah Venos , Richie Stewart and Devin Testin was third in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:49.28. The “B” team of Shea Card , Liam Nelson , Christian Narcelles and Patrick Daly was fifth at 1:50.60.

Starting off the individual events in the 800 freestyle, Lucas Conrads (9:04.03) and Luke Landis (9:07.20) finished back-to-back in third and fourth place.

Noble (1:59.62), McIntire (1:59.76) and Tyler Distenfeld (2:01.14) then finished in order between second and fourth place in the 200 freestyle.

Settembrine (1:02.30) and Testin (1:03.32) finished back-to-back in fifth and sixth place in the 100 backstroke; and Nelson (1:07.65), Venos (1:08.73) and Daly (1:08.81) went in order between fourth and sixth place in the 100 breaststroke.

Lough picked up a second-place finish in the 200 butterfly with a time of 2:11.76; and then Stewart finished fourth in the 50 freestyle with a time of 25.12 seconds while Gavin Jones was sixth at 25.24 seconds.

In the 100 freestyle, Daly (54.79), Ryan Foreback (56.00) and Narcelles (56.49) finished in fourth, fifth and sixth place, respectively.

Settembrine was fourth in the 200 backstroke at 2:19.56 and Testin was sixth at 2:20.27; and then in the 200 breaststroke, Gavin Jones earned third place with a time of 2:28.30 while Nelson was fifth at 2:31.34.

In the 400 freestyle, McIntire finished third at 4:13.97, Distenfeld was fourth at 4:23.26, and Conrads was sixth at 4:25.78.

In the 100 butterfly, Lough finished fourth at 59.89 seconds and Stewart was sixth at 1:00.70; and then in the 200 IM, Daly (2:16.01) and Jones (2:17.10) finished back-to-back in fourth and fifth place.

The meet was then closed out as the Big Red “B” team of Distenfeld, Noble, Matt Stankivicz and McIntire were fourth with a time of 3:41.88 and the “A” team of Testin, Stewart, Narcelles and Foreback was fifth at 3:42.15.

In diving, Nick Fogle was third on the 3-meter board with a provisional regional qualifying score of 278.25; and then Brendan Stanley was fourth on the 1-meter board with a score of 239.80.

The Big Red will return to action on Saturday, January 13, when they travel to Pittsburgh for the Carnegie Mellon University Quad Meet.

NCAA Division III Provisional Regional Qualifying Scores (Diving):

Nick Fogle – 1-meter dive – 278.25

Courtesy: CSU Athletics

GRANVILLE, Ohio – Cleveland State kicked off the championship part of their season with a long course meet at Denison on Saturday. The Green and White fell to Denison, 219-77, and UIndy, 216-74.

“I’m really proud of how our team approached the opportunity to compete LCM,” said head coach Hannah Burandt. “This allowed us to gauge where we are at during winter training and highlight some areas that need to be fine-tuned in the final weeks leading up to conference championships.”

Kayla Brock was the runner-up in the 200-meter freestyle with a time of 2:15.90.

Audrey Butcher came in second during the 100-meter backstroke after touching in 1:09.09.

Grace Chelf was the runner-up in the 50-meter freestyle with a time of 27.69 and placed third in the 200-meter backstroke with a 2:31.14.

The Vikings will have a busy week with three meets, including two at home on Tuesday, Jan. 9, against Niagara at 1 p.m. and Canisius on Thursday, Jan. 11, at noon. On Friday, the Green and White head to Kenyon for a noon swim.

GRANVILLE, Ohio – Cleveland State kicked off the championship part of their season with a long course meet at Denison on Saturday. The Green and White fell to Denison, 169-127, and UIndy, 222-74.

“I’m really proud of how our team approached the opportunity to compete LCM,” said head coach Hannah Burandt. “This allowed us to gauge where we are at during winter training and highlight some areas that need to be fine-tuned in the final weeks leading up to conference championships. Major shout out to Xander and James for their performances against the top D2 and D3 divers in the nation!”

The Viking went first and second in 1m diving with Xander Austin (304.45) and James Wolf (281.50). Austin was then the runner-up in 3m diving with a score of 287.45.

Jackson Nester was the runner-up in the 100-meter backstroke (1:00.91) and 200-meter backstroke (2:08.94).

Tyler Schultze placed second in the 200-meter breaststroke (2:26.27) and third in the 100-meter breaststroke (1:07.16).

Thomas Lundin came in third in the 200-meter butterfly (2:13.05) and 100-meter butterfly (58.19).

Cleveland State capped off the day with a third-place finish in the 400-meter freestyle as Daniel Lyngaas, Nester, Kenny Thomas, and Connor Green finished in 3:39.90.

The Vikings will have a busy week with three meets, including two at home on Tuesday, Jan. 9, against Niagara at 1 p.m. and Canisius on Thursday, Jan. 11, at noon. On Friday, the Green and White head to Kenyon for a noon swim.