Jack Aikins Drops 19.6/43.2 at Georgia 7A Champs, Helps Relays Set GA Records

2021 GEORGIA HS 7A STATE CHAMPS

February 6, 2021

McAuley Aquatic Center, Atlanta, GA

Short Course Yards (SCY)

Live Results on Meet Mobile: ‘2021 GHSA 7A State Swimming & Diving Meet’

North Gwinnett swam to the team win yesterday, keying on their overall depth, while Jack Aikins of West Forsyth and Brookwood’s Nate Stoffle threw down big swims.

TOP TEAM FINISHES

North Gwinnett – 361.5 Alpharetta – 308.5 Parkview – 301.5 West Forsyth – 301 Brookwood – 289

West Forsyth’s Jack Aikins was a star yesterday, tying his lifetime best to win the 50 free in 19.68, rattling Paul Powers’ state record (19.63). In the 100 free, the UVA commit was just .02 off of his best, going 43.29 to just miss a state record by a tenth.

On relays, Aikins powered West Forsyth’s free relays to state titles– and state records. He was 19.64 anchoring the 200 free relay (1:22.56) and 43.18 anchoring the 400 free relay (3:03.13),

In the 100 fly, three swimmers battled to the wall, as Peachtree Ridge junior Tyler Schroeder (48.35) got there first ahead of Brookwood’s Nate Stoffle (48.37) and Hillgrove’s Tommy Bried (48.76). All three of them went lifetime bests, Schroeder and Stoffle by about a half-second and Bried by a few hundredths.

Louisville commit Bried went on to win the 500 free, clocking a 4:31.63 in a tight turnaround after his 100 fly. Stoffle, meanwhile, dropped a 47.65 in the 100 back. The Auburn commit won by over a full second, about a half-second off of his best. Stoffle was also big leading off Brookwood’s 200 medley relay, 21.88 on the back leg as they touched second (1:34.01) behind Parkview (1:33.36).

Milton junior Cooper Cook came out of left field in the 200 free, dropping 10 seconds from his seed time for a massive win at 1:37.56, the only finisher under 1:40. For Cook, that’s a lifetime best by almost two seconds.

Norcross junior Preston Lin dropped a big win in the 100 breast, going a lifetime-best 54.71 to clear the field by over two seconds. The other winner in the pool was IUPUI commit Dane Charleston, a senior at North Cobb, going 1:51.75 to take the 200 IM.

In the 1-meter diving, Colquitt County went 1-2, led by Carson Tyler with an otherworldly score of 878.95. Tyler, an IU commit, obliterated the Georgia state record by over 100 points. Colquitt County freshman Bo Bridges scored 667.20 for second.