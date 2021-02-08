Izzy Ivey Reflects on Discovering Who She Was Outside of “Isabel the Swimmer”

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with NCAA All-American Izzy Ivey, who is coming off of an electric 3-day, 4-session dual meet performance in which she broke Cal dual meet records in the 100 free, 100 fly, and 4 relays. Ivey reflects on the racing that she and the bears have gotten to get in this year as well as the heavy training they’ve done throughout the fall and winter.

Ivey also delves into the perspective she’s gained through the COVID-19 pandemic, admitting that the 2020 NCAA’s getting cancelled was a tipping point for her in terms of having to discover who she was outside of swimming.