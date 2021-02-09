Colorado School of Mines Picks Up Verbal from Connie Lee

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Connie Lee has announced her verbal commitment to swim for the Colorado School of Mines in Golden, CO, beginning in the fall of 2021. She swims club for the Tucson Ford Dealers Aquatics in Tucson, Arizona.

I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my career to study and swim at the COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES!!! Thank you to everyone who helped push me to this point!! Go Orediggers!!!

Although Lee doesn’t participate in high school swimming, she recently swam for the Tucson Ford Dealers at a local meet last December. She swam the 50-200 free, both breaststroke races, and the 200 IM, finishing just off her bests in all events.

Her lifetime bests mostly stem from the Scottsdale Senior Open in late 2018, where she swam three personal bests in the 100 breast, 200 breast, and 200 IM. In the 100, she went sub-1:06 for the first time, nabbing a Futures cut in the process. She achieved similar results in the 200 IM, dropping almost two seconds to grab her second Futures cut, finishing at a 2:07.8.

Her best races in the 100 and 200 free come from early 2019, while her best in the 50 is from 2017.

Top Times SCY:

50 Free- 25.52

100 Free- 53.27

200 Free- 1:55.55

100 Breast- 1:05.97

200 Breast- 2:24.60

200 IM- 2:07.89

The Colorado School of Mines is an NCAA Division 2 school competing in the Rocky Mountain Conference. At the 2020 conference championships, the women’s team were runner-ups to Colorado Mesa University by around 400 points.

Lee’s lifetime bests would place her in the upper echelons of Mines’ free events on the 19-20 roster. She would also hold the third-fastest times in the 100 breast and 200 IM.

She will enter her freshman year already projected to score major points at the Rocky Mountain Conference Championships in a variety of events. Lee would have made the A-final in the 200 IM and 200 breast, been on the A/B bubble for the 200 free and 100 breast, made the B-final in the 100 free, and the C-final in the 200 back.

Lee will suit up for the Oredigger’s class of 2025 with fellow Arizonan Alyssa Haddock, along with Olivia Kisow, Jessica Engel and Ava Burger.

