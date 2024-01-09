Italy Names 34 Swimmers For The 2024 Doha World Championship; Ceccon Out With Injury

The Italian Swimming Federation has released the list of those named for the 2024 World Championships, to be held in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 11-18. The lineup consists of 34 swimmers, including 20 men and 14 women.

Thomas Ceccon, will not compete in Doha. The current men’s 100m backstroke world record holder is recovering from a finger injury that occurred last December.

National team coach Cesare Butini said:

The choice for Thomas was also conditioned by the injury to his finger in the second half of last December, which forced the athlete to slow down his preparation; therefore, we considered it appropriate, sharing the choice with the athlete, the coach and the clubs, both civilian and military, to devote more attention to his complete physical recovery and maintain the determination necessary for the continuation of the season.

At the Fukuoka 2023 World Championships, Italy collected 6 medals. Thomas Ceccon won Italy’s only gold medal, in the men’s 50-meter butterfly with a time of 22.68. Ceccon was also the silver medalist in the 100-meter backstroke (52.27) and anchored the men’s 4×100 freestyle relay team that won silver.

Italy’s other medals were won by Nicolo Martinenghi (men’s 100-meter breaststroke silver), Simona Quadarella (women’s 1500-meter freestyle silver), Benedetta Pilato (women’s 50-meter breaststroke bronze)

The women’s team will not include Margherita Panziera, who has decided to finalize her preparation for the elite championships next March.

MEN’S ROSTER

Women’s ROSTER