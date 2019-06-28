Italy Adds Swimmers, Individual Events To Gwangju Lineup

The Italian Swimming Federation had released its initial 21-strong World Championships roster back in April after the Italian National Championships had concluded. However, now based on the results of the Sette Colli Trophy last week, additional names and events have been added.

For swimmers already nominated to the roster originally, here are individual events added, per National Technical Director Cesare Butini:

Below ar the names of athletes having been added outright to the roster, bringing the entire count now to 30 total. Of note, this is more than powerhouse Australia, who is bringing just 27 swimmers in all.

Here was the original line-up released back in April:

Simona Quadarella – 800 freestyle in 8’25”55, 1500 freestyle 16’04”02

Gabriele Detti – 400 freestyle in 3’43”36, 800s freestyle 7’43”83, 4×200 freestyle

Marco De Tullio – 400 freestyle in 3’46”89

Martina Carraro – 100 breast in 1’07”04, 4×100 medley, 50 breast in 30”52

Arianna Castiglioni – 100 breast 1’07”11

Federico Burdisso – 200 butterfly in 1’54”64

Andrea Vergani – 50 freestyle in 21”53

Elena Di Liddo – 100 butterfly in 57”80, 4×100 medley

Thomas Ceccon – 100 back in 53”60, 4×100 medley

Fabio Scozzoli i- 100 breast in 59”52, 4×100 medley, 50 breast in 26”82

Federica Pellegrini – 200 freestyle 1’56”60, 100 freestyle in 53”72, 4×200 free relay and 4×100 medley

Gregorio Paltrinieri – 800 freestyle in 7’45”35, 1500 freestyle in 14’38”34

Alessandro Miressi – 4×100 free relay in 48”32 and 4×100 medley

Manuel Frigo – 4×100 free relay in 48”56

Santo Condorelli 4×100 free relay in 48”57

Margherita Panziera – 100 back in 59”77, 4×100 medley relay, 200 back in 2’05”72

Matteo Restivo – 200 back in 1’56”45

Piero Codia – 4×100 medley relay in 51 “75 (fly)

Filippo Megli – 200 freestyle in 1’46”56, 4×200 freestyle relay

Benedetta Pilato – 50 breast in 30”61

Nicolò Martinenghi – 50 breast in 26”98