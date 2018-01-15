Israeli Sprinter Idan Dotan Gives Wisconsin Verbal Commitment for 2018-19

Idan Dotan, a sprint back/fly specialist from Beit Dagan, Israel, has verbally committed to swim at the University of Wisconsin next fall. He will join the Badgers after having fulfilled his obligatory three years of military service. Dotan will suit up with verbal commits Eli Fouts, Erik Gessner, Frank Niziolek, and Matthew Hillmer in the class of 2022.

Dotan has experience on the international stage; he represented Israel at the 2015 European Games in Baku, where he swam in heats of the 50/100 back and 50 free. His best times in LCM 50 back and 50 fly come from this summer’s 2017 Israeli National Championships, where he finished fifth and eighth, respectively.

Best times (converted to SCY):

50 LCM back – 26.04 (22.91)

50 LCM fly – 25.07 (21.95)

50 SCM fly – 24.46 (22.03)

50 LCM free – 23.68 (20.61)

50 SCM free – 23.25 (20.94)

