Japan Reports Domestic Competition Doping Violation

2018 brings Japan’s first doping violation occurring at a domestic competition, reports The Japan Times. As reported today, January 15th, a swimmer competing at an intercollegiate competition in Osaka Prefecture back in September has tested positive for a banned substance.

Awaiting the swimmer’s ‘B’ sample, the Japan Anti-Doping Agency (JADA) will then determine the appropriate punishment. Per The Japan Times, sources reveal that the ‘swimmer took supplements produced overseas whose labels did not mention the banned stimulants they contained.’

The specific banned substance for which the swimmer tested positive has not been disclosed, but it is of note to remember that last September the Japanese Anti-Doping Agency published a specific caution regarding a brand of nutritional supplements called ‘Anavite’. In that announcement, JADA stated “Not all ingredients are displayed,” which means that the particular Anavite supplement may contain different ingredients, including those that may be banned.

JADA has clarified that the swimmer involved has participated in national freestyle sprints at the high school level, but has not represented the nation at any senior international competitions.