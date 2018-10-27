ISF Aachen Day 1: No Additional Dutch Qualifiers For Worlds Thus Far

2018 INTERNATIONALES SCHWIMFESTIVAL (ISF) – AACHEN

In addition to the 2017 European Championships, Speedo Cup in Amsterdam this past summer, as well as all of the stops of the 2018 FINA World Cup Series, the 49th Internationales Schwimfestival represents the remaining qualification meet for Dutch swimmers vying for spots on this year’s Short Course World Championships roster.

Per the Dutch selection procedures for Hangzhou, the athletes with the 2 fastest times are eligible to represent Netherlands at the Short Course World Championships, provided they meet or exceed the following qualifying times listed at the bottom of this post.

Based on performances at the aforementioned selection meets thus far, the following Dutch swimmers have already qualified to compete for Netherlands in Hangzhou:

Women

Ranomi Kromowidjojo – 50m free, 100m free, 50m back, 50m fly

– 50m free, 100m free, 50m back, 50m fly Femke Heemskerk – 50m free, 100m free, 200m free, 400m free, 100m IM

– 50m free, 100m free, 200m free, 400m free, 100m IM Kim Busch – 50m free

– 50m free Kira Toussaint – 50m back, 100m back

– 50m back, 100m back Maaike de Waard – 50m fly

Men

Arno Kamminga – 100m breast, 200m breast

As such, the rest of the Dutch contingency are using this ISF meet in Aachen as a last chance to qualify for the 2018 Short Course World Championships. Although several athletes came close to qualifying marks during tonight’s finals, no additional names were added to the list of strict time qualifiers based on the selection standards.