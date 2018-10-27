ISF Aachen Day 1: No Additional Dutch Qualifiers For Worlds Thus Far

2018 INTERNATIONALES SCHWIMFESTIVAL (ISF) – AACHEN
- Friday, October 26th – Sunday, October 28th
- Schwimmhalle Ost, Aachen, Germany
- SCM
In addition to the 2017 European Championships, Speedo Cup in Amsterdam this past summer, as well as all of the stops of the 2018 FINA World Cup Series, the 49th Internationales Schwimfestival represents the remaining qualification meet for Dutch swimmers vying for spots on this year’s Short Course World Championships roster.
Per the Dutch selection procedures for Hangzhou, the athletes with the 2 fastest times are eligible to represent Netherlands at the Short Course World Championships, provided they meet or exceed the following qualifying times listed at the bottom of this post.
Based on performances at the aforementioned selection meets thus far, the following Dutch swimmers have already qualified to compete for Netherlands in Hangzhou:
Women
- Ranomi Kromowidjojo – 50m free, 100m free, 50m back, 50m fly
- Femke Heemskerk – 50m free, 100m free, 200m free, 400m free, 100m IM
- Kim Busch – 50m free
- Kira Toussaint – 50m back, 100m back
- Maaike de Waard – 50m fly
Men
- Arno Kamminga – 100m breast, 200m breast
- Maaike de Waard fell just .01 shy of the QT in the women’s 50m fly, winning in 25.52. However, she has already qualified at an earlier selection meet in this event. De Waard took the women’s 50m back in 27.16, but was well off the 26.37 time cut for Hangzhou.
- Jesse Puts clocked 22.94 in the men’s 50m fly for gold, but missed the 22.62 QT. He also was just off in the 50m free event, touching in 21.18 when a 21.15 was needed. Puts won the Short Course Worlds title in this event in 2016, so there may be a chance he won’t be in China to defend his title, unless he is discretionarily selected to the squad.
- Maarten Brzoskowski was the men’s 200m fly winner in 1:52.33, just .16 away from the 1:52.17 time cut. He took the men’s 400m free in 3:44.74 as well.
- Kim Busch, who has already qualified for Hangzhou in the 50m free, won that event this evening in 24.18 and also brought home the win in the 100m IM in 1:00.50. She claimed a top finish in the 50m breast as well, with her 30.10 falling only .05 away from the 30.05 QT.
- Kyle Stolk finished the 100m IM in 52.89 to beat the field, but was off the 52.20 QT.
This were the heats. Luckily they have finals to better their times.