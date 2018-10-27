Pan Pacs Champ Yasuhiro Koseki Fires Off New JPN National Record

14TH WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS SELECTION MEET (JAPAN)

Racing on day 1 of the 2018 Japanese Short Course Championships, the meet that serves as the qualifier for Hangzhou, breaststroking ace Yasuhiro Koseki did major damage in the men’s 100m sprint.

Already setting himself apart this season with a statement 100m breast win at the Pan Pacific Championships, Koseki wreaked havoc in Jakarta at the 2018 Asian Games, completing a gold medal sweep of the breaststroke events.

Tonight in Tokyo, Koseki produced his signature speed to win the 100m breast title to earn his sport on Japan’s roster for this December’s Short Course World Championships, as well as crack a new national record in the event. Splitting 26.39/29.90, Koseki fired off a wicked-fast time of 56.29 to shave .05 off of his own previous NR mark of 56.34.

Koseki’s performance now ranks the Japanese Olympian as the 9th fastest performer in history in the event.

Additionally, Koseki’s effort bumped Brazil’s Felipe Lima off of the top of the world rankings and puts the 26-year-old Miki House swimmer in the hot seat once Hangzhou comes around this December.

