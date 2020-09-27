Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Isaac Cooper ‘s 24.37 Establishes 50 Back Aussie Age Record

2020 QUEENSLAND SC CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2020 Queensland Short Course Championships wrapped up today, with both veterans and emerging talent taking to the Brisbane Aquatic Centre. We’ll be posting a full meet recap shortly but in the meantime are highlighting specific swims that represent notable records for the aquatic powerhouse nation.

In addition to Thomas Neill’s big-time 400m free World Junior Record,  a sprinkling of age group records have been taken down throughout the course of the 3-day meet.

Tonight, 16-year-old Isaac Cooper kept his stellar swimming alive with another impressive performance. Winning his age category of the 50m backstroke, Toowoomba Grammar’s Cooper logged a monster 24.37 to get under the 25-second threshold for the first time ever.

Entering this meet Cooper’s PB rested at the 25.09 posted just last month. As such, the teen hacked .72 off of his career-quickest to notch the eye-catching 24.37 tonight…over the span of just several weeks…in a 50m event.

Cooper’s aforementioned PB represented the Queensland Age Record, as well as the Queensland All Comers Record in the event, so his 24.37 replaces those. But his huge effort tonight takes things a step further by establishing a shiny new Australian Age Record in the event. That mark has stood at the 24.73 Alex Quach put up in 2017.


											
										

				


				
									

						

							
