Ireland’s Robbie Powell Hit With One-Year Suspension For Positive Test

In our previous ‘Bygones’ series taking a looking at anticipated races, headlines, and squad shake-ups set to take place at various nations’ Olympic Trials this spring, had they taken place on schedule, we took note of a significant athlete’s absence at the would-be Irish Open Championships.

20-year-old Robbie Powell‘s name was absent from the entry lists for this year’s Irish Open Championships (Olympic Trials), originally slated to begin April 1st. Now, two months later we know why.

In an out of competition doping control test on the 28th November 2019, Powell provided a sample, which tested positive for the presence of a prohibited substance, Clostebol. Clostebol is listed within the banned substance category of anabolic agents, according to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

Powell’s situation involves having applied a topical cream for treatment for lifelong eczema, with Powell unaware that the cream included the banned substance, per Sport Ireland’s published decision.

‘The athlete provided detailed submissions, along with supporting briefs of documentation, jurisprudence and evidence in relation to how Clostebol came to be his his system on the issues of intent and No Significant Fault or Negligence,’ reads Sport Ireland’s summary.

The documentation included statements by the athlete’s doctor, his medical statements, witness statements, as well as evidence of his researching medicines and supplements.

It was found that Powell inadvertently applied the cream Trofodermin, as opposed to his intended cream of Denvercort, with the former known to have Clostebol in its composition. The packaging and branding look extremely similar and Powell’s blood content level of Clostebol supports the findings that the ingestion was not intentional.

As a result, Powell has accepted a period of ineligibility of one year commencing on the 28th of November 2019.

Powell was a member of Ireland’s national record-breaking men’s 4x200m freestyle relay at the 2019 FINA World Aquatic Championships in Gwangju. The National Centre Dublin athlete teamed up with Jack McMillan, Jordan Sloan and Brendan Hyland to establish a new Irish standard of 7:13.91 en route to placing 16th in Gwangju.

He finished in the top 3 of the men’s 50m, 100m and 200m freestyles at the previous two editions of the Irish Open Championships.

With his punishment ending on November 28th of this year, Powell would still have the ability to contend for a spot on Ireland’s 2020 Olympic Team, with the Games having been postponed to July 2021. The Irish Open Championships (Olympic Trials) are set for April 2021.

Swim Ireland‘s official statement on Powell’s suspension:

Swim Ireland have worked with and fully cooperated with Sport Ireland throughout this process, as has Robert. As the National Governing Body for aquatic sports in Ireland, we take all doping offences very seriously and we all find ourselves in an extremely disappointing situation with this case.

We note that the findings within the case were that of ‘no significant fault or negligence’ and the sanction imposed reflects this.”