L’Olimpica 21enne Valerie Gruest si Ritira. Denuncia Molestie Sessuali

Today, I break my silence and officially announce my retirement from competitive swimming. My life behind closed doors was very different from what was portrayed in the public eye. I endured psychological, physical and sexual abuse growing up, but I was never able to speak up. I was hiding behind the fear forced upon me by my abuser, leading me to act like everything was fine when it was not. Now I stand tall and share my story with you through my retirement letter above – here is the truth behind my smile.