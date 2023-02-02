Iowa State Travels to North Texas, Bests Mean Green on Senior Night

University of North Texas vs. Iowa State University

January 28th, 2023

Pohl Recreation Center, Denton, Texas

Short Course Yards (SCY)

Full Meet Results

Final Score: Iowa State: 178 – North Texas: 122

Iowa State made the trip to Denton, Texas over the weekend to take on the University of North Texas for their senior night. The Cyclones came away from the meet victorious, defeating North Texas by a score of 178 to 122.

North Texas started the meet off strong, with Diana Kolb, Tram Nguyen, Cierra Scully, and Shaena McCloud combining to take the victory in the 200 medley relay. The team finished in a time of 1:46.71, just three-tenths of a second ahead of Iowa State’s A-team.

After leading off her school’s medley relay, Kolb added a pair of individual wins in the backstroke events. First, she claimed the top spot in the 100 back, finishing in 56.70. She later ran away with the 200, leading Iowa State’s Trinity Kay by over two seconds to finish in 2:03.33.

Iowa State had a strong showing in the 1000 free, taking the top two spots in the event. Corinne Guist led the race, touching in 10:31.13. She was followed closely by Maddy Rundell, who stopped the clock at 10:35.41.

Iowa State followed that performance with a win in the 200 free, with Brinkley Horras leading from start to finish to win in 1:53.87.

In her lone individual race of the day, Gabrielle LePine of Iowa State won the 100 breast as the program once again finished 1-2. LePine, a freshman, finished in 1:06.70, with teammate Paige Hanley right behind her in 1:07.86. One event later Winter Craig took the top spot in the 200 fly (2:05.96).

North Texas had a second swimmer pick up a pair of individual wins on the day, with Shaena McCloud winning both the 50 free and 100 fly. In the 50, she held off Iowa State’s Andie Quirke to finish in 24.17. She later led a 1-2 finish in the 100 fly with a time of 56.60.

Quirke had a second runner-up finish later in the meet, narrowly being bested by North Texas’s Noelle Marsh in the 100 free. Marsh finished in 53.15 while Quirke was just behind her in 53.27. That win represents Marsh’s first since her return from a foot injury that required her to relearn to walk.

Both diving events on the day were won by Iowa State senior Jayna Misra. Misra finished the 3-meter with a score of 303.60 and the 1-meter with a score of 286.88. Her scores on both boards were good enough to earn Zones cuts.

After taking fourth in the 100 breast earlier in the meet, Alaina Breitbach of ISU came back to finish with the fastest time in the 200 breast. Breitbach touched the wall in 2:25.84. Minutes later her teammate Ashley Bengtson claimed the win in the 500 free (5:10.77).

The final individual event of the day went to Iowa State’s Trinity Kay, who won the 100 IM over teammate Lucia Rizzo. Kay touched in 58.35. Rizzo is Iowa State’s program record holder in both the 200 and 400 IM’s while Kay ranks as the 6th fastest performer in the 200 IM.

Iowa State closed out the meet with a win in the 200 free relay, touching in 1:36.16.