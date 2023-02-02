Florida State Sets Two Pool Records as Men, Women Roll Past Tampa on Senior Night

Florida State University vs. University of Tampa

January 27th, 2023

Morcom Aquatics Center, Tallahassee, Florida

Short Course Yards (SCY)

Team Scores Men: Florida State 152.5 – Tampa 71.5 Women: Florida State 163 – Tampa 61



In the team’s final competition of the season, Florida State welcomed Division II University of Tampa to the Morcom Aquatic Center over the weekend. The Seminoles swam to large victories on both sides, with the 16th-ranked men winning by over 80 points and the women winning by over 100. The Spartans will now begin prep for the Sunshine State Swimming and Diving Conference Championships on February 15th while the Seminoles will return to the pool a day earlier at the ACC Championships.

Women’s Meet Recap

The Seminoles started and ended the meet with 1-2 finishes in the 200 medley and freestyle relays. In the 200 medley, Sarah Evans, Julia Mansson, Jenny Halden, and Gloria Muzito finished over two seconds ahead of the FSU B-team to take the win in 1:39.51. Muzito was then joined by Aryanna Fernandes, Maddie McDonald, and Zsofia Kurdi to take first in the 200 free relay in 1:32.06.

Multiple members of those relays also added individual wins on the day. In the 100 breast, Mansson touched with the fastest time of 1:01.53 while Muzito took the top spot in the 50 free in 23.06. Fernandes also picked up the win in the 100 IM (57.71) while McDonald took the 100 back in 54.47.

In the 1000 free, FSU freshman Julia Brzozowski ran away with the victory. After taking the race out fast against teammate Ella Dyjak, Brzozowksi brought the race home to finish in 10:14.61. The pair also faced off in the 500 free, with Dyjak narrowly edging Brzozowski to take second in 5:03.10. Seminole freshman Sophie Freeman won the event as the only swimmer under 5:00, touching in 4:59.77.

After opening the meet as a member of FSU’s second-place medley relay, senior Tania Quaglieri took the win in the 200 freestyle in her final individual race at the Morcom Aquatic Center. Quaglieri, who was a finalist in the 100 back at last year’s ACC Swimming and Diving Championships, won the event by over two seconds, touching in 1:49.45. Tampa’s Sierra Gillan took second in 1:51.75.

Tampa’s lone victory of the meet came in the 100 fly, with senior Madi Lauger finishing with the top time. In a close race with a pair of Seminoles, Lauger came away with the victory in 56.79. That swim was Lauger’s fastest dual meet performance in the event of her career. She currently ranks as the 11th fastest performer in Division II this season, having gone 55.12 at the Spartan Invitational earlier this year.

Other Event Winners

FSU’s Phoebe Griffiths beat Tampa’s Emily Van de Wiele by just .05 in the 100 free, touching in 52.27.

by just .05 in the 100 free, touching in 52.27. Sophomore Maddy Huggins claimed first for the Seminoles in the 200 IM, finishing in a season best time of 2:01.75.

Men’s Meet Recap

Just like the women’s meet, Florida State swept the relay events. Mason Herbet, Tommaso Baravelli, Adrian Aguilar, and Peter Varjasi finished first in the 200 medley relay, stopping the clock at 1:27.60. Herbet and Varjasi were then joined by Arijus Pavlidi and Jokubas Keblys on the 200 free relay, narrowly besting the FSU B-team in a time of 1:20.81.

The men’s meet featured a pair of pool records, with the first coming from Yordan Yanchev in the 500 free. The FSU junior finished three seconds ahead fo the field in the race, stopping the clock at 4:16.84. The previous record also belonged to Yanchev, with the then-sophomore having finished in 4:18.87 a year ago. Yanchev currently ranks as the fourth fastest ACC performer in the event this year and is 19th in Division I. Yanchev also added a win in the 200 free (1:36.79).

The meet’s second record-breaking performance came from Tommaso Baravelli. After winning the 200 medley relay to start the meet, the freshman reset the 200 IM pool record previously held by current teammate Mason Herbet. Baravelli touched in 1:46.95 to win the event by nearly three seconds. In just his first season racing short course yards, Baravelli already enters championship season ranked 12th in the ACC.

The Tampa men came away with a pair of individual wins against the Seminoles, with Hayden Curley taking the 1000 free and Jared Mindek winning the 100 breast. In the 1000, Curley led a 1-2 finish along with Barnabas Fluck, touching in 9:06.82. He currently leads Division II in the event with his time from earlier this season (8:56.58). Mindek claimed the top spot in the breast with a time of 55.86.

After anchoring the FSU medley relay to start the meet, Varjasi returned to claim the win in the 100 IM. The only swimmer to dip below 50.0 in the event, he finished in 49.19. One event later another member of that medley relay, Adrian Aguilar, took the top spot in the 100 fly (48.55).

Other Event Winners