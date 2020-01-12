Iowa Gets Mid-season Addition from Backstroker Kennedy Gilbertson

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Kennedy Gilbertson from Plover, Wisconsin has announced her commitment to the University of Iowa’s class of 2023.

“I’m beyond excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Iowa. I fell in love with campus and the atmosphere of the team. They offer so many things in their program that will help me better my swim and academic career. GO HAWKEYES!!!!!!”

Gilbertson graduated from Stevens Point Area High School last spring and spent a semester at Minnesota State University before deciding she wanted to swim in the Big Ten Conference. Gilbertson swims year-round for Stevens Point Area YMCA Dolphins and specializes mainly in back, fly, and free. She placed 3rd in the 100 back (55.50) and 9th in the 100 free (52.52) at the 2018 WIAA Division 1 State Championships as a senior. She also contributed the backstroke leadoff (26.43) to SPASH’s 4th-place 200 medley relay and anchored (52.55) the 9th-place 400 free relay.

In club swimming she won the 100m back (1:03.66) at the Wisconsin Swimming Senior Long Course Championships last summer. She also notched PBs in the 50/100m free, 200m back, and 100m fly while competing at Minneapolis Sectionals. There, she finaled in the 50 free, 100 back, 100 back, and 100 fly.

Gilbertson will join the Iowa class of 2023 that also includes Ariel Wooden, CC Crane, Erin Lang, Grace Reeder, Helena Blumenau, Julia Koluch, and Maddie Ziegert.

Top SCY times:

100 back – 55.49

200 back – 2:00.66

100 fly – 56.68

50 free – 24.14

100 free – 52.01

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6880 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.