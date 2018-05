Indianapolis: Ledecky Show Negli 800-Michael Andrew 21″7 Nei 50 sl

Watch: Michael Andrew, Caeleb Dressel, Dean Farris 50 Free (Race Video) Michael Andrew scorched a lifetime best 21.73 to dominate this race by a second. That took .02 off his former lifetime best of 21.75

2018 Atlanta Classic: Day 2 Finals Live Recap; Andrew Pops 21.7 50 Free Among the top swims to watch tonight is the men’s 50 free, where Michael Andrew and Caeleb Dressel will race for the title.