Indiana State Finalist Katie Buroker Announces Commitment to Ohio University

Katie Buroker, an Indiana High School State finalist, has announced her commitment to continue her academic and athletic careers at Ohio University. Buroker is entering her senior year at Zionsville Community High School, and is expected to arrive on campus ahead of the 2023-2024 season.

I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Ohio University!! I’d like to thank my family, coaches, and teammates for always supporting me. Go Bobcats 😸😸

Outside of high school season, Buroker trains and competes with the Zionsville Swim Club. She specializes in sprint freestyle and butterfly.

Best Times SCY:

50 free- 24.12

100 free- 52.35

200 free- 1:55.09

100 fly- 59.32

At the 2022 Indiana High School State Championships, Buroker competed in the 50 and 100 yard freestyles. In the 50, she qualified for the B-final in 15th place with a new best time of 24.12, dropping a tenth from the previous weekend. In finals, she maintained 15th place with a time of 25.29.

Buroker also set a new personal record in the 100 freestyle, going 52.35 to also knock a tenth off her previous best of 52.45 set just one week prior to finish 17th.

Ohio University is a Division I school located in Athens County. They compete in the Mid-American Championships. At last year’s championships, the Bobcats finished fourth overall for the second straight year.

With her current best times, Buroker would have finished 33rd in the 50 free at last year’s championships, coming in 4th for Ohio. In the 100 free, she would have been 31st.

Joining Buroker in 2023 will be fellow sprint free specialist Emma Lykins of Kentucky. At last year’s championships, Lykins’ best times of 23.85 in the 50 free and 52.18 in the 100 free would have finished 29th and 28th, respectively.

