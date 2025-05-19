Ilya Kharun Rattles His 50 Butterfly Canadian Record From Two Weeks Ago At Sun Devil OPen

2025 Sun Devil Open

May 16-18, 2025

Mona Plummer Aquatic Center – Tempe, Arizona

LCM (50 Meters)

Recaps: Day 1 | Day 2

Ilya Kharun scared his two-week old Canadian record in the 50 butterfly on the final day of the 2025 Sun Devil Open. Kharun blasted a 23.18 to win his first of two events on Sunday evening. The swim missed the 23.09 mark that Kharun swam at the Fort Lauderdale Pro Swim and is the second-fastest effort of his career. He swam 23.21 in prelims, which is now his third-fastest swim. He pulled away from the final to win as Grant House swam 23.73 for second and Michael Andrew a 23.79 for third.

Kharun ended the session by flexing his butterfly range and winning the 200 butterfly in 1:57.19. He improved from his prelims time of 1:58.57 to win. Both of these swims are faster than the 2:00.51 he went in Fort Lauderdale and mark his first foray under the 2:00 mark this season. Like many college athletes, Kharun was focused on short-course swimming during the 2024-25 season. This was his second long-course meet since winning double bronze in the 100/200 butterfly at the Olympic Games as he prepares for Canadian Trials and the 2025 World Championships.

His fellow Canadian Taylor Ruck won twice on Sunday as well. She beat her new training partner, France’s Marie Wattel, twice. She won the 50 butterfly in 26.70, about two-tenths off the lifetime best 26.49 she swam during time trials in Fort Lauderdale. Wattel, the French record holder in the 100 butterfly, swam 26.88. Shortly after, Ruck beat Wattel in the 100 freestyle, 55.99 to 56.19.

After racing some of her more traditional events during the first two days of the meet, 100 butterfly Olympic champion took on the 200 breaststroke on Sunday. Even when she races yards, Huske isn’t usually swimming breaststroke unless it’s during an IM event; though the last time she raced the 200 breaststroke was actually last year at the Knoxville Pro Swim in January.

Huske fired off a lifetime best 2:29.04—her first time breaking 2:30—but it wasn’t enough to beat her Cardinal teammate Lucy Bell, the reigning NCAA champion in the 200-yard breaststroke. Bell, 20, lowered her lifetime best twice on Sunday, first clocking 2:30.70 in prelims which marked her first best time in the event since July 2022. Then, she obliterated that time with a 2:27.72, which meant she took 5.28 seconds off the 2:33.00 best she brought to Tempe.

The results for the men’s 100 freestyle final (and women’s 200 backstroke) are corrupted on MeetMobile, but the times show a tight race between Jonny Kulow and Patrick Sammon. Kulow appears to have won with a 48.39—just four-hundredths from the lifetime best 48.35 he swam in prelims. His prelims time improved on the 48.38 he swam in October 2023. Results show Sammon was a few tenths from his best with a 48.44 for second place.

After winning the 100 breaststroke, Andy Dobrzanksi picked up the win in the 200 breaststroke. He swam a lifetime best 2:13.57, bettering the 2:13.91 he swam almost two years ago. Sun Devil Sonia Vaishnani had a big drop in the 200 butterfly, taking 4.57 seconds off her best over the course of the day and winning with a 2:17.74.

Recent Sun Devil transfer JT Ewing ran away with the men’s 200 backstroke, clocking 2:01.69 to win by over seven seconds.