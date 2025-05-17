Huske Holds Off Stanford Teammates In Thrilling 200 IM Showdown On Day 1 Of Sun Devil Open

2025 Sun Devil Open

May 16-18, 2025

Mona Plummer Aquatic Center, Tempe, Arizona

Long Course Meters (50 meters)

The first finals session of the 2025 Sun Devil Open is in the books, kicking off what promises to be one of the most competitive late-season meets in the country. While some swimmers are tuning up out East ahead of the upcoming U.S. National Championships in Indianapolis, a major concentration of top-tier talent has gathered in Tempe, Arizona.

Tonight’s session featured finals of five events for both men and women: the 50 breaststroke, 400 freestyle, 200 IM, 50 freestyle, and 1500 freestyle.

The women’s 50 breast field saw two swimmers break into sub-32 territory, led by Stanford sophomore Lucy Thomas, who touched in 31.22—just shy of her personal best of 31.10 from earlier this month. Tucson Ford Dealer Aquatics’ Eleni Gewalt, who broke new ground in prelims with her first-ever sub-32 swim (31.86), followed that performance with another drop tonight, clocking 31.52.

On the men’s side, 2021 Olympic relay gold medalist Michael Andrew proved to be too quick to catch, winning the event in 27.31. His season best remains the 27.01 he logged at the Fort Lauderdale meet, where he finished as the runner-up. He’s been as fast as 26.52, a time he posted at the 2022 International Team Trials.

Joining Andrew under the 29-second barrier tonight were training partners Mikel Schreuders and Andy Dobrzanski. The Herbie Behm-coached athletes produced times of 27.54 and 27.66, respectively. Dobrzanski’s time marks a lifetime best, improving upon his previous mark of 28.04, while Schreuders has been as fast as 26.97 in his career.

The women’s 200 IM final featured a thrilling three-way battle between Stanford sophomore Caroline Bricker, junior teammate Lucy Bell, and three-time Olympic Champion Torri Huske. From the start, it was Huske—whose career best of 2:08.47 dates back to last April’s San Antonio Pro Swim Series—who got out to the early lead, using her fly speed to open in 27.32, more than a full second ahead of both Bricker (28.29) and Bell (29.10).

Huske maintained control through the backstroke, turning at the 100 in 1:01.45, with Bricker (1:03.08) and Bell (1:04.28) still a ways back.

The race tightened dramatically on the breaststroke leg, where Bell, the 2024 NCAA Champion in the 200 breast, surged with a powerful 36.80 split—the fastest of the field—to nearly erase Huske’s lead. Bricker, the reigning NCAA Champion in the 400 IM, also made up ground with a 37.93 split, leaving both about a second shy of Huske.

Huske barely held off Bricker (30.89) and Bell (30.92) on the final 50, splitting 31.74 to secure the win in 2:11.57. Bricker finished just 0.33 seconds behind in 2:11.90, smashing her previous best of 2:12.99 by over a second. Bell also eclipsed her personal best of 2:12.23 with a 2:12.00.

Splits Comparison:

Huske Bricker Bell Butterfly 27.32 28.29 29.10 Backstroke 34.13 (1:01.45) 34.79 (1:03.08) 35.18 (1:04.28) Breaststroke 38.38 (1:39.83) 37.93 (1:41.01) 36.80 (1:41.08) Freestyle 31.74 (2:11.57) 30.89 (2:11.90) 30.92 (2:12.00)

The men’s 200 IM was more straightforward, with ASU pro Grant House pulling away to win by a second and a half. He stopped the clock with a time of 2:01.98—well off his season best of 1:58.22 from the Sacramento Pro Series in April and his lifetime best of 1:58.21—but still comfortably held off Stanford undergraduates Josh Zuckowski (2:03.52) and Aaron Sequeira (2:04.24).

In the splash and dash, Huske returned less than 15 minutes after the IM to win by 0.09 over Canadian multi-Olympic medalist and former Stanford teammate Taylor Ruck, 25.43 to 25.52. Both have been faster this season, posting marks of 24.47 and 25.31, respectively.

20-year-old ASU junior Jonny Kulow notched a winning time of 22.04 in the men’s race. He’s been as quick as 21.79, recorded at last summer’s Olympic Trials.

Kulow will be a major contender at the upcoming World Championship Trials, especially in the 100 free, where he has a decent shot at a top-6 finish—enough to put him in strong consideration for a Worlds roster spot. He’s already proven himself as a high-impact relay performer, having split 39.93 in yards and 47.32, 47.39, and 47.42 on relay legs at the 2023 Pan American Games, despite owning a best time of 48.38 in the flat-start 100.

Overall, nine swimmers broke the 23-second barrier in tonight, including Andrew and Schreuders backing up their 50 breast performances. Andrew led the pack behind Kulow in 22.25, followed by Jack Dolan (22.40), Schreuders (22.41), Ilya Kharun (22.61), Patrick Sammon (22.65), Henry McFadden (22.85), Rafael Miroslaw (22.95), and Tommy Palmer (22.81, from the ‘B’ final).

In distance freestyle action, Stanford freshman Bailey O’Regan, a Sarasota, Florida native, clocked a winning time of 4:17.07 as the only swimmer under 4:20. She narrowly missed her career best of 4:16.39, which she posted over two years ago at the 2023 Fort Lauderdale Pro Swim Series.

Ian Pickles, a freshman at USC, was the only swimmer to dip under 4 minutes in the 400 free, producing a time of 3:58.96 to win by nearly four seconds. His swim represented a massive drop from his previous PB of 4:06.45, set in July 2023 at Speedo Sectionals in Boise.

In the 1500s, two 16-year-olds stole the show. Junior National Team member Paige Downey of Gold Medal Swim Club won the women’s race with a time of 16:51.41, beating the field by over twenty seconds. The Indiana commit has been as quick as 16:24.58, a time she logged to win Junior Pan Pac gold last summer.

Scottsdale Aquatic Club’s Ashton Joswiak, a Wisconsin commit, took the men’s race in 16:30.04. He has been much faster in his career, with a personal best of 15:55.05.

