Coronado Girls, Palo Verde Boys Continue Streak Of Titles At Nevada 5A Meet

2025 Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association 5A State Meet

May 17, 2025

Reno, NV

SCY (25 yards)

Results

It was agonizingly close for the Palo Verde boys’ team and more comfortable for the Coronado girls’ squad, but each celebrated the extension of consecutive state titles at the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association 5A state meet.

The Palo Verde boys’ team won its 11th straight championship by just two points over runner-up Reed, while the Coronado girls’ squad won its fourth straight title.

Girls’ Recap

Coronado cruised to the title on the strength of its relay teams, which swept all three events.

First, the team of Sophia Pinter, Addison Holmes, Kirra Fenton and Lia Carrington won the 200 medley relay in a time of 1:47.87.

In the 200 free relay, the team of Ana Schulz, Alice Ciobanu, Holmes and Grace Carrington won in a time of 1:37.95. Finally, the team of Grace Carrington, Lia Carrington, Pinter and Schulz won the 400 free relay in a time of 3:31.71.

“The girls swam phenomenally from the very start and never let up,” Coronado coach David Stump said to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “Sweeping all three relays was huge. This is a tremendously close team, as seen by all the hugs and tears at the end of the meet.”

Grace Carrington was also one of the individual stars of the meet. The junior won the 50 free in 23.65 and the 100 breast in 1:05.97.

Reno junior and Alabama commit Addison Sala also won two events, taking the 200 IM in a personal best time of 2:03.06 and the 100 back in a personal best time of 56.01.

The other multiple event winner was Faith Lutheran sophomore Summer Mudadu, who won the 200 free (1:50.95) and the 500 free (4:56.64).

Other event winners were McQueen senior and Eastern Michigan commit Shayne Patrick in the 100 fly (56.69), Arbor View sophomore Sienna Zauder in the 100 free (52.89) and Centennial junior Bella Benes in diving (394.5).

Girls’ Team Standings — Top 5

Coronado, 126 Arbor View, 72 Palo Verde, 62 Faith Lutheran 50 Galena 49

Boys’ Recap

It came down to the last event, with Palo Verde earning a 2nd-place finish in the 400 free relay to hold on for the title by two points over Reed. Coronado’s team of Toby Esposito, Troy Valdovinos, Garrett Taylor and AJ Oden won the event in a time of 3:07.68 to solidify a 3rd-place team finish. Reed was seventh in the 400 free relay.

“It was great, especially for this one how close it was,” Palo Verde coach Brent Gonzalez said to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “It’s probably one of the most rewarding we’ve had over the last several years.”

Reed did have one of the individual standouts of the meet in senior Hunter Dawson, a Seattle University commit.

Dawson won the 50 free in a personal best time of 20.50 and the 100 free in a time of 46.31.

He also anchored Reed’s winning teams in the 200 medley relay and 200 free relay. The 200 medley team — which also included Vlad Shustov, Ethan Swenski and Ben Miller — clocked a time of 1:35.86.

In the 200 free relay, the team of Shustov, Carter Renwick, Miller and Dawson won in a time of 1:26.82.

Palo Verde senior and N.C. State commit Max Carlsen was also a multiple event winner, capturing the 200 free (1:37.93) and 500 free (4:25.77), defending titles in both events.

The other individual event winners were Palo Verde junior Owen Robertson in the 200 IM (personal best 1:52.70), Bishop Manogue senior Quinn Dyson in diving (488.40), Coronado senior and Pacific commit Garrett Taylor in the 100 fly (52.16), Shustov — a Seattle University commit — in the 100 back (50.89) and Reno sophomore Jaxon Hardt in the 100 breast (57.51). Hardt’s time beat his previous best of 59.38.

Boys’ Team Standings — Top 5